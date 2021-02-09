Therm-a-Rest MondoKing 3D Self-Inflating Foam Camping Mattress – 2021 Review

The Therm-a-Rest Mondo King 3D Self-Inflating Foam Camping Air Mattress is the most luxurious option in the therm-a-rest mattress line. The foam core self inflates, and deflates, quickly and easily through two valves; no air mattress pump is required. Firmness can be adjusted with a couple of breaths into the value for customized comfort.
Therm-A-Rest Mondo King 3d Self Inflating Foam Camping Mattress
Vertical sidewalls provide more surface area, compared to a traditional ground pad, and allow two of the same mattress to mate perfectly when paired together to create an extra-large air mattress for two people.
Therm-a-Rest Mondo King 3D Self-Inflating Foam Air Mattress is one of the warmest portable mattresses available. Roll it up and take it anywhere a good night’s sleep is desired using the included stuff sack with convenient carry handle. Available in two sizes: Large measures 77 x 25 x 4 inches (7 x 26 inches rolled) and weighs 5.5 pounds; XXLarge measures 80 x 30 x 4 inches (7 x 31 inches rolled) and weighs 6.75 pounds.
Features
- Product dimensions: 77 x 25 x 4 inches ; 5.36 pounds.
- Product weight: 5.6 pounds.
- Item model number: 09210.
- Bottom fabric type: 50d Polyester.
- Foam type: Urethane Foam.
- Top fabric type: 50D polyester knit.