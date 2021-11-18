Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, is the nation’s second-largest metropolis, with a community of around 630,000 people. Rotterdam has been an economic hub for centuries, and its location on the Rhine-Meuse-Scheldt river basin has long made it a vital harbor.
Despite being nearly entirely devastated by German air assaults in 1940, downtown Rotterdam was reconstructed and replanned after the wartime, with new retail avenues and residential areas, rendering it one of Europe’s most contemporary and aesthetically intriguing destinations to visit.
Rotterdam is now known for its active nightlife and numerous outstanding museums, magnificent buildings, and nautical tourist destinations. Check out the top tourist hotspots in Rotterdam to enjoy the most of your stay there.
Things to do in Rotterdam in no particular order.
Rotterdam boasts an active social life and is home to some of the Netherlands’ most famous structures and sites. Let’s see why this small suburb has managed to grab the hearts and minds of visitors from around the globe.
Markthal
The Markthal is home to every type of delectable cuisine imaginable. If you’re in Rotterdam, this indoor marketplace, situated in a classic Rotterdam insane structure, is a must-place! There are a variety of food vendors, stores, and eateries within. Many of these vendors offer upper seats, allowing you to observe the masses as they stuff their faces.
Grote of Sint-Laurenskerk
The Grote of Sint-Laurenskerk is the only remaining medieval structure in Rotterdam, the majority of which were demolished during WWII. The late Gothic church at Grote Kerkplein comes from the 1500s and was built on previously swampy terrain, lending it an unusual tilt that was only stopped once its base was restored in 1650. Bomb attacks severely destroyed it, but it was repaired by the war’s end.
The Old School Barber Academy
Interestingly, this location is one of the world’s most unusual locations, not only in Rotterdam. You may not only receive a traditional haircut here, but you can also enroll in a course to master their unique method of creating gorgeous hairstyles. Since its inception in 2010, the location has served as a fashionable hangout for both residents and visitors.
Rotterdam’s harbour
It’s rather large, but part of it is quite lovely. If you begin at Oude Habour and cross the street, you may walk or drive to the Erasmus bridge, passing all of the international flags along the route. You may then stroll along the perimeter of the ferry port and up to Hotel New York once you’ve traversed it. It is free of cost to walk around at any time of the day. It is one of the most preferred choices for morning joggers and cyclists to get a fit body with pleasing eyes.
Cube Houses
Rotterdam’s design is one method to define the metropolis. When you visit Rotterdam, you will see these cube residences. The cubic homes, conceived by Pieter Blom in the 1970s, were meant to resemble a rainforest, with each building representing a tree. The pine trees are represented by the tops of the homes. The tree stumps are represented by the concrete blocks that uphold them.
The interiors of the residences will astound you just as much as the exteriors. It is a dormitory and a pedestrian bridge for residents and visitors to traverse one of Rotterdam’s main thoroughfares, in addition to being living quarters and travel hotspots.
Het Park
If you are searching for just some huge area, Rotterdam has plenty of it. Het Park beside the Euromast is among such spots, and the journey there and back is as pleasant. There are also plenty of grassy spots to relax and read books or tan, as well as birds feeding on the lakeside. It is a peaceful haven apart from the town’s busyness, which is considered essential.
Van Nelle Fabriek Factory
This site is particularly worth seeing if you are a fan of modern construction. The Van Nelle Fabriek was fully operational tea, nicotine, espresso, bubble gum, and paddy plant. The factory’s historic industrial designs have been meticulously conserved, making it one of the most attractive factories nowadays. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Maritime Museum
With an extensive array of cartography, nautical relics, and artwork, the Maritime Museum is among the world’s oldest of its kind. The gallery is near the Markthal and the Cube residences.
A contentious painting of the Battle of Trafalgar, a variety of spokespeople from large ships, diverse naval outfits, and flags from maritime conflicts are just a few of the noteworthy displays. It is a site full of fascinating things related to the marine world, and the treasures on display are of international quality.
Fenix Food Factory
It’s the hippest location on the planet, and it’s located in an ancient port storehouse in Katendrecht. Overall, the room has been kept to appear as if it came from an abandoned warehouse, but it has been updated to be modern and higher, complete with adorable tiny twinkling lights and a great outdoor spot to have a drink and a hamburger. It’s very pleasant in the summertime, and it’s also a good place to go if it’s raining and you’re going through a tough time.
The Kinderdijk Windmills
It is among the most popular sites in the Netherlands, takes its inspiration from a popular tale about a baby’s bassinet being left here during the St. Elizabeth’s Day flood of 1421 — the name equates as “the “children’s dyke.”
UNESCO has certified each of the 19 fully intact 18th-century turbines as a World Heritage Site. They are the nation’s best-remaining cluster of windmills and their history is commemorated on annual Mill Days when their flags are once again set in place.
The Parting Words
The whole world is mesmerizing, but among all the visiting places, Rotterdam is one such place that you can’t afford to miss. It is a perfect blend of everything. It is suitable for residential and tourist purposes because the ambiance here is always fresh and energetic that you rarely get a moment to feel down.