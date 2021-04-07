Top 5 Games of All Time

Looking at the gaming industry now, we can see its incredible evolution. It has become one of the most promising industries and has so much to offer to the gamers, be it the immense variety of mind-blowing games, multiple gaming platforms, or integration of the latest technology to bring forth the most thrilling gaming experience. Online gaming has seen an extensive boost, especially amidst the global pandemic when it served as one of the best ways to distract our traumatized minds. Gaming has always been a treat for the soul as gamers find it the best therapy to forget their anxieties and dive into a completely different world of their own choice, where they can be whatever they want to be and get all the superpowers they could ask for. We are our heroes in the ever-exciting gaming world where we can pick our favorite game that suits our personality and taste.
Online gaming has become far more popular as compared to outdoor physical games since you can enjoy playing them inside your house and experiencing social distancing perfectly. So, you aren’t at risk at all. With the COVID-19 situation not getting any better so far, health and safety are surely a concern. These PC games not only serve as the best source of entertainment but also are a safe way to have a good time with friends while staying at home and observing the COVID-19 precautions. The advent of blazing-fast internet access has further pushed the gaming fever all across the world.
With the perks of having a seamless connectivity experience, made possible with exceptional speeds and services as offered by Cox or other reliable internet providers which you can get by clicking here, a lag-free gaming experience is no longer a luxury but a reality. In fact, it has been a major driving source for the booming gaming industry. The recent years have brought a new set of goodies that every gamer seems to be obsessed with, including the jaw-dropping PlayStation 5 released in November 2020 and all the other fancy accessories you cannot get your eyes off.
You cannot get enough of the gigantic sea of incredible online games out there, waiting for you to be explored and cherished. You might be a little lost, wondering what games to start playing. We are here to help you out with that. How? Well, we have jotted down a list of the most exciting online games that you can play with your friends and have the time of your lives. So, gear up and dive in to pick the ones that suit your taste the most.
Fortnite
It is one of the most popular games to date and for all the right reasons. Developed by Epic Games in 2017, it has three types. You can play Save the World, Battle Royale, or Creative.
The Fortnite Battle Royale has free access to as many as a hundred players. You can either play alone or play in groups. An interesting thing about this game is that you can not only fire guns and weapons but also build walls or stairs. Cool, ain’t it? And the crisp graphics are as eye-catching as they could be.
Also, the fact that it is free and has accessible gameplay makes it more attractive to gamers. Its bright, crisp, and fun graphics immediately grab your attention, not to forget the fascinating construction system and massive player base. If you are a noob, you should know that you will find hundreds of players jumping on a map and hunting for weapons. The exciting map, new weapons, and tunnels are a big part of the Fortnite Battle Royale. It offers solo, duo as well as squad modes to play. Players can even swim through water or use a boat, as water has been redesigned in Fortnite Chapter 2. This allows a more realistic experience where gamers get a more natural feel while playing it. The platforms that support this game include Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.
League of Legends
Also abbreviated as LoL, this Multiplayer Online Battle Arena game introduced by Riot Games back in 2009 steals the hype among gamers worldwide. The players can enjoy thrilling fights among teams and win by attacking the opposite base. You can play League of Legends on both Windows and Mac platforms. You will find yourself completely indulged in the tense one-on-one battles in these League of Legends matches as they continue to rise your adrenaline rush along with feelings of joy and accomplishment when you make your way through these do-or-die battles. So, what are you waiting for? Get set for a punch of thrill and adventure as you enter the fantasy of League of Legends, from where you would not want to return.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo Switch released the latest game of this classic series back in 2017 that enjoys a massive fan following around the world. It is an exciting Kart racing game, which offers the perfect punch of entertainment to families, newbies, or advanced gamers. This game provides the perfect balance when it comes to merging old ideas with new ones. Its breath-taking graphics and catchy soundtrack will instantly get you hooked. The addictive kart racing and exciting battle mode is something that compels players to keep returning to this game. Trust us when we say this game has all the content, thrill, excitement, and adrenaline rush that you can ask for especially when it comes to its revamped battle zone. In fact, if a team member is caught, you can rescue them with some smart driving tactics. You will come across many make-or-break moments during the game that set the thrilling intensity high.
Based on around 40 Nintendo characters, as many as 12 players can play this game together online. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is compatible with platforms including Wii U and Nintendo Switch.
Dota 2
Dota 2 is yet another multiplayer online battle arena video game that offers outstanding gameplay and is a recreation of the original Defence of the Ancients mod. Dota 2 is one of its kind and requires a strong team strategy with two teams and three lanes. There are five heroes in each team and the aim is to attack and blow up the enemy base. It is indeed one of the most intense teamwork games, and demands in-depth thinking, strategizing, and understanding of interaction to delve into the deep layers. You not only have to work individually but also work as a coordinated team to win against your enemy. You need to thoroughly understand the roles and heroes to see what works best for you. You might not enjoy the game thoroughly the first time you play it, but eventually, as you learn how the heroes interact and more of the fighting tactics, you will soon find yourself drenched in its magic and adventure.
Call of Duty
With an attractive war theme, it is the perfect first-person shooter video game series released back in 2003. Gamers can enjoy up to 20 titles in the Call of Duty series and can also play with friends online. The recently launched Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has a capacity of catering to as many as 64 players. Another treat for the COD fans is the Call of Duty Mobile that comes with a 100 multiplayer battle royale. Windows, iOS, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 can be used for it.
COD: Modern Warfare is generally acknowledged as one of the best Call of Duty games in the past decade. It has a more realistic military shooting with new characters and mind-blowing graphics. So, you can expect some intense action shooting and amazing characters.
The Bottom Line
These online games are among the most popular ones across the globe and are loved by all gamers. Thus, Fortnite, Call of Duty, League of Legends, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Dota 2 are our top picks and highly recommended for beginners who want to get a taste of some real online gaming fun and adventure.
You should not ignore the role of a fast speed and consistent internet connection to ensure a seamless gaming experience. Pay attention to the internet plan you subscribe to, keeping in mind if it has the right speed and preferably unlimited data to cater to your gaming needs. Only then you can enjoy lag-free gaming. You would surely not want to miss the last kill in the middle of an exciting online battle, just because your internet ditched you, and you lost your golden chance for a big win. As frustrating as it sounds, the lagging experience can be a major heartache.
Another pro tip would be to pick a few games initially from the tempting list mentioned above. Well, that is because, believe it or not, once you start playing, you are surely going to be completely hooked. Yes, the obsession is real. Beware, and happy gaming!