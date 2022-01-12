Top 3 Pokies to Hit the Jackpot

To understand the principles of playing pokies, the users need to familiarize themselves with all their characteristics, special functions, and technical specs of a game. Only in this case, you can enjoy a quality game and have a chance to hit the grand prize.
If you are a beginner, you should first practice popular games on Source.bet in a free mode. Thus, you will get your hand traine d and will be able to master a winning strategy that works best for you. In this review, we will discuss all the most important points that relate to the game of pokies. You will also learn about the top 3 pokies, their pros, cons, as well as the percentage of RTP, etc.
How Do Pokies Work?
The pokie is characterized as software designed to generate a certain percentage of the profit. In each software, the developer has an RTP – return to player indicator, which indicates exactly how much a particular slot machine will give. As a rule, the figure varies between 83% and 97%. The thing is that the RTP will never reach the value of one hundred percent because a casino will always be in the red in this case.
Pokie consists of several main components that make up a whole mechanism. A certain action depends on each individual part of it: the reels show symbols and chains; the control panel allows you to place bets and make other settings; the software executes the commands given by the player.
Another important factor affecting the game algorithm is the license. If you play on a legal machine, there is a chance at least not to lose the main part of your bankroll, but pirated copies are twisted up to 5-10%. So there is no chance to win at all. It should be noted that the small percentage taken by the pokie is triggered randomly. This is the beauty of this gambling game.
Types And Features of Pokies
The main feature of pokies that distinguishes them from other gambling games is the rotating reels. The player’s goal is to spin the reels and get as many winning combinations as possible. However, there are different types of this game, which makes winning combos different.
As a rule, all modern pokies contain a standard set of special symbols (wilds and scatters), bonus spin icons, multipliers, and so on. Let’s see what these slots and special features look like.
- Classic pokies – As a rule, these are slots with 3 reels and 1-5 paylines. Some of them contain only one special function;
- Fruit pokies – They contain many fruit symbols that form winning combinations.
Special Symbols
Most pokies have a certain set of symbols from which the pay lines are built. Among the most frequently used, it is worth noting such symbols as:
- Wild symbol – This is a special symbol that can replace all others, except for scattering symbols;
- Multipliers – When making a winning combination, these symbols can increase the prize by 2 or 5;
- Scatter symbol – When 2, 3, 4, or 5 of these symbols appear, a bonus round is triggered. It is also a special character;
- Free spins – These are free bonus rounds that are triggered using special symbols. Often 3 or more scatter symbols trigger free spins.
3 Popular Pokie Games
There are thousands of pokies available on the market today. But just a few of them really deserve your attention and can bring massive gains to you. Let’s briefly check them together.
True Grit Redemption
- Developer: Nolimit City;
- RTP: 94.04%;
- Risk: High;
- Winnings: x20220;
- Lines: 240.
True Grit Redemption is a very popular Wild West-style pokie from NoLimit City. The game consists of 6 reels, jokers, and modifier symbols. The top-tier bonus round gives you a record 1 in 800 chance of breaking the win limit of 20,220 times. Scatters perform a variety of functions from the lower sliding reel. Apart from 2 bonus rounds, even in the main game, there is a chance of winning 1 in 6 million.
You win from left to right until matching symbols appear on 3+ adjacent reels. Five mid-level symbols pay between 0.85 and 1.75 of your stake for 6 identical wins. Top tier symbol – Grit Girl – pays 25x for 3 oak and 500x for 4 oak. This can only appear on reels 1 through 4, and any Grit Girl winnings are always subject to the sticky multiplier in the bottom right corner.
9 Masks of Fire HyperSpins
- Developer: Gameburger Studios;
- RTP: 94.1%;
- Risk: Medium;
- Winnings: x2000;
- Lines: 20.
9 Masks Of Fire is one of the top names when we talk about modern slot machines. The popularity of the game is just impressive. Unlimited reps of individual reels for a specific price would be enough setup to catapult 9 Masks of Fire HyperSpins into position # 1.
What sets this release apart from the original is the HyperSpins feature. It is only available during the base game and allows you to replay each reel individually and indefinitely for a calculated price. This can help you get extra masks to win larger scatter prizes or get the third to scatter needed to trigger the bonus round.
You can only get bonus scatters on reels 2, 3, and 4, and you need 3 to be displayed at the same time to trigger the bonus round. You get a 1x scatter win in front, and the bonus wheel rewards 10 to 30 free spins as well as an x2 or x3 multiplier.
777 Gems Respin
- Developer: NetEnt;
- RTP: 96.59%
- Risk: High;
- Winning: x2000;
- Lines: 20.
Divine Fortune is an exciting jackpot poker game from NetEnt that was released on January 25, 2017. On the reels, you can meet famous characters from ancient Greek mythology. This slot also has a ton of exciting bonus features. In the bonus round with free spins, where jokers can overlap each other, you can win a lot of money, but the main prize in this slot is a growing mega jackpot.
There are 4 bonus features in Divine Fortune, and every time you land a wild symbol, the feature of “falling” jokers is activated. This feature can also be activated during the free spins bonus round. The function of overlapping jokers can also be triggered both in the main game and during the bonus round with free spins. As you would expect from NetEnt, this game offers innovative features and you can win some really good money, even without the jackpot. The high volatility means that this game will appeal to those who like to win large sums when they are lucky.