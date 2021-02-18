Tramontina Professional Aluminum Nonstick Restaurant Fry Pan 10″ – 2021 Review

Tramontina USA is part of a global manufacturing legacy established in 1911. We design innovative products, and are proud of our domestic manufacturing, distribution and logistics. We strive to provide exceptional service to our customers, while supporting nearly 1,000 direct jobs within the United States.
Tramontina 10 Inch Professional Restaurant Fry Pan
Tramontina’s Professional Restaurant Fry Pans are designed and manufactured to withstand the rigors of a professional kitchen, and easily adapt to home and non-commercial use best non stick pan.
Ideal for frying, scrambling, sautéing, and searing your favorite recipes, the fry pans’ commercial-grade, heavy-gauge aluminum construction distributes heat quickly and evenly, while the reinforced nonstick interior allows food to easily release from the pan providing effortless cooking and cleanup.
The cast stainless steel handle is riveted for added support and features a removable, silicone, soft-grip for versatility and maneuverability. This cookware is NSF certified, compatible with gas, electric and ceramic glass cooktops, can be used in the oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit “204 degrees Celsius” and is offered under a Lifetime Warranty. Do not use nonstick aerosol cooking sprays.
The attractive, satin exterior finish appeals to commercial kitchens and home chefs alike. High-performance nonstick allows food to easily release from the pan – providing effortless cooking and cleanup. Riveted handle provides added support and removable, silicone grip is versatile for using in and out of the oven. NSF certified to meet the standards for cookware used in professional kitchens.
Features
- Product weight: 2.7 pounds.
- Shipping weight: 3.13 pounds.
- Product dimensions: 18.5 x 3.8 x 11.2 inches.
- Manufacturer: Tramontina USA, Inc.
- Item model number: 80114/535DS.
- Commercial-grade 3004 aluminum.
- Riveted cast-stainless steel handle with removable.
- NSF-Certified.
- Made in USA with imported components.
- Lifetime warranty.