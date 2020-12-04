6 Ways To Transform Your Office Lunch in a Healthy Meal

If you spend a lot of time in an office, then you probably know how difficult maintaining a healthy diet can be. Unfortunately, as tempting as it may be, eating fast food every single working day isn’t particularly good for you. Yes, it’s quick, and it saves you time, but your body requires quality food and healthy nutrients to function properly. So, while there’s nothing wrong with eating a hamburger from time to time, you should still put some effort into making your office lunches a bit healthier.
In this article, we’ll help you transform your work lunch into a balanced and nutritious meal, so keep on reading if you want to find out more!
Number 1: Have your meals planned in advance
Without a proper plan, no matter how much you want to improve your diet, you’re likely to fall back into your old habits. So, try making a weekly meal plan, and do the grocery shopping in advance! There’s nothing more frustrating than opening the fridge and realizing you don’t have the necessary ingredients to make yourself something healthy. When that happens, you’ll probably just go and buy some fries and pizza at the local fast-food restaurant.
Also, prepare your lunch the night before. Yes, we know, you’re probably tired after a long day at work, but it’s so much more satisfying when you’re able to snooze for a bit the next morning instead of having to get up earlier to prepare your lunch.
Number 2: Don’t forget the greens!
When was the last time you’ve eaten some veggies? If your answer isn’t “today”, it’s time to make some changes! Vegetables are an essential source of nutrients and vitamins, so remember to include them in your diet.
Broccoli, carrots, peas, spinach, kale, asparagus: there are so many to choose from! Even if, by some miracle, there’s not a single type of vegetable you enjoy eating, you can always season them to your liking.
Other than just vegetables, we recommend you snack on fruit before your meals. They will open up your appetite, and they’re a healthy snack that provides you with enough energy to stay productive until it’s time for the lunch break.
Number 3: Avoid soda and caffeine
If all of your meals are accompanied by a glass of Coke, you’ll need to make some urgent changes! Again, we’re not here to tell you to get rid of the food and drinks you enjoy, but you should still at least reduce your soda and fast food intake.
Instead of soda, make sure to drink lots of water! Yes, you’ve heard that before, but it’s so crucial to human health that we simply have to mention it. If you’re not drinking enough water, all of your dietary efforts could go to waste. Proper hydration is essential to your skin, bones, lungs, brain, and heart. So, remember to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water!
Also, if you can, avoid taking too much caffeine. A cup of coffee in the morning isn’t so terrible, but if it’s the only drink you ever take, it’s time to replace it with, you guessed it, more water!
Number 4: Eat something light
Fatty foods may fill you up quickly, but they’re also going to make you sleepy and unproductive. So, instead of spending the entire day longing for a nap, get yourself something light and easy to digest. Think salad and pasta! Remember to store it in a safe container if you’re leaving it overnight, especially when you live in a hot, humid climate.
Of course, just because something is healthy, doesn’t mean it has to be boring. You can find many recipes online that will make your meals fun and enjoyable. Just make sure they consist of nutritious and well-balanced ingredients. If you’re struggling to come up with an interesting meal every day, consider getting a cookbook from one of the world’s most famous nutritionists and cooks.
Number 5: Eat outside
Now, this isn’t directly connected to your lunch, but it can still help you have a healthier eating routine. Sitting in your office chair all day long is terrible for your muscles and joints. Also, we know how stressful work can get, so we recommend you use your lunch break to take a stroll outside. Eating in the nearby park and getting some fresh air while you’re having your lunch can be so revitalizing!
So, get away from your computer, and go take a walk outside. You’ll enjoy your lunch so much more when you’re away from all the work-related stress.
Of course, this isn’t always an option, but consider trying it out from time to time. Other than that, if there’s a coworker whose company you enjoy, you can always spend your lunch break together. It will put your mind off things, and you’ll feel like a new person once it’s time to go back to the office.
Number 6: Get seasonal produce
You’re probably aware that seasonal produce tastes much better, but did you know it actually retains more nutrients as well? So, the next time you go shopping for some veggies and fruits, it’s time to visit a local farmers’ market! You’ll find everything you need and more there, and you’ll quickly notice the difference in how your meals taste.
Do your research and find what’s in the season before you go shopping. It will only take a couple of minutes of your time, and it makes such a huge difference!
The takeaway
Sometimes, our busy lives tend to make us forget about our own well-being. Many office workers simply feel like they don’t have the time to eat healthier, which couldn’t be farther from the truth! Eating healthily doesn’t take much to be achieved: you only need a plan, a grocery shopping list, and some dedication!
If you’re still unsure of how to start transforming your office lunch into a healthy meal, we recommend you do some recipe hunting online! Websites such as lifestyle.reviews can be a great starting point in your journey to a healthier lifestyle.