Top 5 Transportation Management Software in 2021

If you run a transportation business of any kind, you know how hectic it can get. Not only do you have to monitor your employees, but you also need to ensure your clients are satisfied with the services you provide. We are not even going to discuss the cost and how, if not careful, it can be the downfall of your business.
Well, thanks to technology, nowadays, several tools can facilitate this job. You are probably familiar with some of these and know about the benefits they can provide. However, the trick is choosing the best software. Due to this, here is a list of transportation management software you should consider implementing in your everyday work.
GSMtasks
If your employees do most of their work on the field, that is, if they are constantly on the move, this app is perfect for your company. It enables you to follow their movements via a simple program on their smartphones. This way, you will be able to find their exact location from anywhere and at any time. In addition, the optimization feature of this software provides technicians with an opportunity to complete their tasks without any logistic difficulty.
However, your drivers aren’t the only ones that can benefit from it. Naturally, the app is also used by dispatchers to see the exact location of each vehicle at any moment and redirect them to a new site if necessary. What’s more, your clients will also get a notification informing them about the estimated time the technician will arrive at their location.
As you can see, it is a win-win situation for everyone included. This app includes several features that will take your business to the next level, and the best part is that you can choose which of them you need. The cost of each is $14 per month per user, but there is also a free trial you can use to test to software and see whether it is the right choice for you.
Rose Rocket
One of the biggest challenges transportation companies meet is fulfilling all the orders quickly and efficiently. In order to do this, you need to stay on top of everything that is happening, and this is when Rose Rocket software comes in. Naturally, it includes many features you can benefit from, but we will mention only some of them.
First of all, this app enables you to organize all the orders easily. Data entry is pretty simple, and you will also be able to see if the order is in transit or if you have just received it. In addition, finding a document has never been easier, and you can use several tools, such as custom order lists, custom views, and filters.
Next, this software enables you to share all the essential information with your employees. It doesn’t matter if there have been some changes, and the dispatchers need to reroute the drivers, or if drivers need to notify dispatchers of a new occurrence. The moment they enter information into this software, everyone will be able to access it. Finally, clients can also track the technicians via platforms available to them.
Onfleet
Surely, ensuring customer satisfaction is one of the main goals you want to achieve. After all, they are your biggest asset, and it is crucial they are happy with your service. For this to happen, you need to use transportation management software, and Onfleet may be the best one for you. Currently, it is one of the most popular apps on the market. The software can be used on a wide range of devices, so you won’t have to invest in any additional hardware. It includes features such as driver management and ETA, dispatch and customer management, barcoding to improve efficiency, and so on. The price of this app starts at $149 per month, and naturally, it depends on the plan and features you choose. Even though you cannot use it free of charge, there is a 2-week trial before the company starts billing you.
JDA
The whole point of this program is not only to boost your business by providing clients with the best experience possible, but you also want to lower your operating costs without sacrificing your productivity. It is exactly what this software enables you to do. It provides you with absolute control over every aspect of your business. You have to admit this is especially important in an industry such as this. Each process is automated, meaning that it will save your employees a significant amount of time. Due to this reason, they will be able to focus their attention on completing other tasks and eventually increase the number of orders they can accept.
Track-POD
Delivering goods to your clients isn’t the only thing you have to consider. Yes, it is significant, but you also need to find a way to save your employees time, and there are several reasons for this. Firstly, as already mentioned, they will be able to complete more orders in a shorter period of time, meaning that your revenue will increase significantly. However, operating costs also need to be one of your top priorities, and route planning is the best way to decrease them. Track-POD will facilitate this task significantly. This feature can be especially important if your drivers do both pick-ups and drop-offs. This could-based app can be used on both desktop and mobile devices, and it provides you with all the necessary information about the employees, dispatchers, and, clearly, customers. The cost starts at $19 per vehicle, and there are several plans you can choose between. The 7-day free trial is available for three drivers or the first 300 orders.
Wrapping up
As you can see, there are several crucial benefits, and therefore, reasons why you need to start using one of these apps as soon as possible. It will not only affect the way your employees conduct their business, but it will also help you grow your company and increase the profit while, at the same time, decreasing your expenses.