5 Things you Should Know About TV Aerial Installation – 2020 Guide

Since you’re here reading this article, I think it is safe to assume that you probably have a good idea of just how TV aerial has improved in these last couple of years. This improvement has enticed many people to make the switch from cable TV or to cancel the subscription on online media streaming platforms such as Netflix or Hulu. Considering the fact that it is also quite cheaper and that it is a long-term investment, there really is no reason why people shouldn’t switch to this new method of acquiring TV content.

However, considering that this method is completely different from what you are used to, there are some things you should know about TV aerial installation. Things will be a bit more different than just plugging one quick show cable to a receiver and then turning on the TV. Do not worry, it is not that complicated, you just have to prepare yourself to know what you are getting into.

To help you ease into this transition, I will tell you about those things that you should know about.

1. Types of antennas

One of the first things you will need to know about TV aerial installation is the different types of antennas. There are mainly two types you will have to differentiate, indoors and outdoors. They can be quite similar, but there are also some significant differences between these two.

When it comes to indoor antennas, they are usually cheaper, more aesthetically pleasing, and do not require a lot of effort when installing them. These devices usually come with their own sticky pads, which means you can put them wherever you want. It can be behind the TV on the wall, on your nearest window or you can get creative and put it behind a picture. Usually, the design of these devices is pretty straightforward and minimalistic, meaning they will not ruin the aesthetic of your living room or bedroom.

Outdoor antennas are a bit more complicated. The installation process for outdoor TV aerials requires a bit more knowledge and experience. They usually cost a bit more and are not exactly the prettiest thing you can put up on your roof. However, they are more expensive and they have this type of design for a good reason. Their range of picking up signals is much higher and quite impressive.

2. The location of the antenna is important

When installing your TV aerial, it is essential to remember that the position you pick will have a direct influence on the image quality you will get on your TV. Even those several feet of distance can have a major impact on your TV viewing experience. It is very important that the antenna has a clear line of sight towards the sky and the tower. Anything in the way might cause interference that will ultimately lead to a bad signal.

Assuming that you simply cannot find the right place for your antenna to get the best signal, you should probably consider hiring a professional that will do the TV aerial installation for you. If you click here, you can see that there are several benefits of hiring such professional services. Risking yourself and your brand-new antenna for just a couple dozen dollars is not worth it.

3. The direction is also important

While the positioning of the antenna is vital, the direction it is facing is also quite important. This rule applies to both the outdoor and indoor types.

To get the best possible signal quality with an indoor device, you will need to place it on a wall or window that is facing towards the nearest broadcasting tower in your area. If it faces the opposite direction, the quality of your signal will worsen by twofold.

When it comes to an outdoor antenna, you will have to do a bit more tinkering to ensure that it is facing the right direction. Through enough trial and error, I am sure that you will be able to find the perfect positioning and you will be able to finally get full HD image quality on your TV.

4. The broadcasting tower will impact your viewing experience

Most people do not consider the fact that the broadcasting tower in their area will affect the content and the level of quality they will receive through a TV aerial. Do not worry, I am not talking about the difference of quality in different towers, but the distance from your home to the source of the signal can have an impact on your viewing experience.

Unfortunately, even having the most expensive and the best possible antennas you can find in the market, you still might not be close enough to the nearest broadcasting tower and you cannot exactly control this factor.

However, this is quite a rare problem because even people that live in remote areas usually are close enough to a tower. Even being 50 miles away from the nearest source of the signal, you can still get pretty good reception with a good antenna.

If you are interested in the towers near your area, there are quite a few websites out there that will be able to provide you with this information for no charge.

5. It is a long-term investment

One of the things you will need to understand about TV aerial installation is that this is going to be a long-term investment. Once you purchase the antenna, the receiver and you pay for the installation process, you will not have to pay another dollar for the next five or six years. If the broadcasting tower is close enough, you will not ever have to worry about buying a new antenna because the range between your home and the tower will never change.

So, instead of buying a cheap TV aerial that will need to be replaced in just a year or two, you should increase your budget and make a reliable long-term purchase.

There are a couple of more things you should probably know about TV aerial installation, but these are some of the more important stuff. Now, you are ready to finally make the transition to a TV aerial.