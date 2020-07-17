5 Most Common TV Aerial Repairs – 2020 Guide

We watch TV every day and there are days when something can happen that will cause our reception to go bad. These things can be really annoying and if you don’t know what the issue is, you can spend hours or even days trying to find the problem.

To help you out, we created this list of most common TV aerial repairs and we will try and give you some tips on how to locate the source of the issue, and even how to fix it. Remember that you need some skills to do these things correctly, and in some cases, you cannot do the repairs on your own.

If you cannot locate the issue, it may be a problem from the provider, or something is damaged that you cannot see. It is always better to contact a professional service than to risk messing things up even further.

1. Double Image

Seeing a double image on your TV is something that happens pretty often. It is also called ghosting because it seems as if the people on the television are appearing twice, with one of them being more transparent than the other. Even though this is not that big of a deal, if you try to watch your favorite channel with this issue, you are going to start getting annoyed.

The reason why the double image can appear is that the signal you are getting from the broadcasting tower is being reflected by a taller building that’s located nearby. This is not a big problem, and it is an easily fixable thing. You can try to reposition your antenna, so the signal gets better, and if that does not help, then you should call your provider and ask them to send a team that can get this repair done.

2. Electrical interference

When you install a new antenna in your home, you probably know that it needs to be positioned near a window and as high as possible. However, not many people know that other devices can interfere with the signal.

When positioning the antenna, you have to pay attention to other things around it. Any other electrical device can disrupt the signal, and you will have bad reception and you can experience white noise.

To fix this problem, the only thing you need to do is be aware of your surroundings. Don’t ever put the antenna above the TV or near the routers. Try to keep it away from the kitchen because most of our electronic devices are located there. One of the things you can do to find out which device is causing the trouble is to plug them off one at a time. When you find the root of the problem, it is easy to do the repairs.

3. Poor signal

If you notice that the sound is late or you don’t receive it, or if you notice some serious lagging with the image you are getting, then the problem is probably the signal.

The great thing about a bad signal is that there are so many things you can do to get it fixed. The first thing you want to do is find out where the provider’s tower is located. Turn the antenna in that way. You should also try to position it as high as you can. If you are using an out-door device, you should never do the repairs on your own.

Contact a professional service, and they can help you out with this issue. Sometimes an inadequate TV function can be the cause for a bad signal, and you can click here to find out how an engineer can help you out with this.

The electrical interference can be a big reason for the weak signal, so follow our advice on that to try and fix things on your own.

4. Antenna repairs

The aerial system itself may be the reason why you need repairs. When we use an outdoor unit, it can get damaged by the wind, rain, or even the sun. If it is not properly installed or positioned, the wind can displace it and even knock it down.

Some parts may rust with time, and you cannot know unless you go up on the roof. However, you should avoid doing this on your own, and if you are using an outdoor antenna, you should always contact the professionals and not risk injuring yourself or damaging the antenna.

5. Damaged cables

This issue is more common than you think. When we notice that something is wrong with the reception, the first thing we check is the television. After re-tuning, we check the antenna and do everything we possibly can to get it relocated, and sometimes we even end up taking it apart.

The problem can be something as simple as the cables. If you’ve been using the same cable for a long time, it is probably damaged. The first thing you need to do is check both ends of it and see if the connectors are loose or taken out. Then check to see if they are corroded or rusted. If you don’t see the damage on the connectors and if they are properly plugged in, you need to check the cable itself.

Make sure it is not twisted or bent, and check to see if there is physical damage on it. It is really easy for these cables to get damaged, especially if you have small pets or children.

Sometimes the aerial outlet can cause serious issues with the reception and the signal, and it may not be connected properly with the other devices. These are the most common repairs that need to be done in order for you to get a better signal and to fix all of our antenna issues. However, you should be really careful when you do them.

In case you have an indoor antenna, then you can check all of these things out, reposition it, and re-tune the TV. An amplifier can help out a lot, especially if you are located outside of the city. If you cannot locate the issue, or if you own an outdoor aerial, then you should contact your provider and ask for help. In case you notice the issue at a time when your provider is not available, and you want to get things done as soon as possible, then contacting a service is a great second option. Some places offer their services 24/7 and they offer same day service.