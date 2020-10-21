Home
October 21, 2020 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UDWK – UDWK means “You Don’t Wanna Know”. It is an internet acronym. What does UDWK mean? UDWK is an abbreviation that stands for “You Don’t Wanna Know”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UDWK definition and all the information related to acronym UDWK in FAQ format.

What does UDWK mean?

UDWK is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “You Don’t Wanna Know”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

