6 Unique Instruments You Should Learn to Play

There are 4 main classifications of musical instruments today and they include woodwinds, brass, percussion, and strings. Each of these categories has more than 300 different subcategories and the latest statistics show that there are almost 2000 different types of musical units today. Each of them is different and unique, but some are more popular than others. For example, we’ve all heard about the guitar, drums, and tubas, but there are some musical units that not many people know about.
In this article, we are going to tell you more about the not so popular instruments, and what makes them unique. If you are interested in learning how to play something new, you’ve come to the right place! Here you can find out more about which of these units are inexpensive and easy to master, and which require a bigger investment but are definitely something that is worth knowing.
1. Chapman Stick
The instrument we are going to start with is something interesting, and definitely unique. The shape of it, as the name suggests, is like a stick, and it resembles the fretboard of the guitar. The original version of it has 10 strings, but nowadays you can find it with 8 or 12 strings.
This unit was originally created by Emmett Chapman, and if you are interested in learning how to play it, you can easily find online lessons, or see if there are classes for it near you. It is said that this is not something that is too complicated to master, even though the shape of it is not something we are used to.
2. Ukulele
If you are a beginner and if you are looking to learn how to play something interesting, different, but still something that’s simple, then the ukulele is your best bet.
The units are first of all inexpensive, you can easily find them everywhere and they are really lightweight. They are the perfect thing if you want your child to become interested in an instrument, and you can also easily find online classes for them. There are only four strings on it, and the chord positions are said to be easy as well. They won’t hurt your fingers as other string instruments can, plus you can find different colors and materials on the market.
3. Sousaphone
This brass unit was invented in 1893 by J.W. Pepper and John Philip Sousa, and it is classified as a wind unit or aerophone. It has the same tube length and range as other brass and wind instruments, but it is definitely unique.
The shape of it is different than other tubas, the bell is placed above the person who is playing it, and it is projecting forward. You’ve probably seen this unit in marching bands and orchestras, and if you are looking for something different to try out, then this is definitely it.
According to duesn.com, when it comes to the price of a sousaphone, they are usually on the more expensive end, but the great units will last for a long time, and they will produce a great sound. Before choosing the right unit for you, especially if you are a beginner, you need to check out the reviews of different models and see which one would be the best for you.
4. Didgeridoo
You probably haven’t heard about the didgeridoo, and it is as exotic and as unique as it sounds. It originates from Australia, and the body base is actually created by termites. They are known to hollow out whole trees and with that, create the perfect body for this unit.
Originally, the unit was created by smoothing the hollow tree, whittling the top, and then adding beeswax to protect it. It is a long unit and it is said that you should play it while sitting down. Since it is an extremely rare unit in other parts of the world, you may not be able to find local classes for it, but you can easily enroll in an online class.
5. Güiro
This interesting musical unit is something that you’ve probably not heard about, but you definitely know the principle. It originates from Latin America and it is usually oval-shaped, or like a fish. The way it is played is by dragging a stick over it.
You’ve probably dragged a stick along the fence when you were younger, and you probably remember that depending on how you drag the stick, there comes a different noise out of the fence. Well, this unit follows the same principle, but if you choose to learn how to play it, you will have an understanding of how the movement affects the sound. Nowadays you can find these units made of different materials, including wood, plastic and even metal.
6. Hurdy-Gurdy
The last instrument on this list is something you’ve heard, but you probably didn’t know what it was. If you like any type of folk music, including even folk metal, you’ve heard the unique sound this unit makes.
It is a Medieval signed unit, and in the past, it was only used in traditional entertainment, but nowadays it finds its place pretty much everywhere. The way you play it is with the strings, and by turning the wheel that is located near the bottom of it. The easiest way to describe how it looks is like a strange violin.
The great thing about it is that even though it is different, it is becoming extremely popular, so you should be able to find classes for it with ease. Give it a chance and you won’t regret it.
Other musical units that might pique your interest include the Lithophone, Nyckelharpa, and the Vielle. No matter which ones of these you decide to learn how to play, you are definitely going to be one of the few people who’ve mastered them. No matter if you want to play them at home, for your own pleasure, or if you want to pursue a musical career, it is said that it is better to learn something different and unique than to just stick to the most popular instruments.