Unusual Stag do Ideas

You have been given both the pleasure and the responsibility to be the best man. Congratulations. You will have the responsibility to organize the last night of freedom for your friend and you will have the pleasure of enjoying the whole ride. It goes without saying that this has to be one of the most memorable nights of your lives. Therefore, many people responsible for this organization have the idea of going to another country to spend this night. This is a concept that received the name Stag do. Over time it becomes a pretty popular concept. So, we would like to talk about some ideas you can use for organizing this night.
1. Have a Road Trip
Road trips have always been one of the most exciting ways of traveling. Therefore, there is absolutely no reason why you shouldn’t organize one of these to visit one of the countries in Europe. When talking about the most exciting countries on the continent you might want to take Poland and especially Krakow as your stag do destination. There is also Gdansk by the seaside and Wroclaw closer to the German boarder. Such a 3 city stag weekend needs to last a week but it will be worth it. For planning specific activities and advice it’s best to hit local organisers such as e.g.: partykrakow.co.uk.
2. Camping Trip
In addition to the road trip, we would like to present to you another possibility you can undertake. We are talking about camping trips. Europe is filled with beautiful landscapes and a lot of forests and lakes where you can organize this kind of trip. One of the countries that are not as well-known when it comes to this kind of tourism in Estonia. After you land in the country’s capital, Tallinn, you will see that you will not have too long far away from the city in order to find a proper location.
3. Food Tourism
We are witnessing that something that can be called “food tourism” is slowly becoming one of the most interesting concepts. Its popularity is growing even with the fact that this is a pretty exclusive interest that doesn’t attract so high a number of people. But, in case you are interested in this concept, and you are tired of the usual Mediterranean cuisine, you should visit Budapest, Hungary. We are talking about a pretty specific culture that has many original dishes. Be careful, some of these can be pretty spicy.
4. River Cruising
If you are the type of person who likes cruises, and you have the feeling that your group will absolutely adore this idea, then we believe that the Danube river is the best choice you can make. Since this is the largest river in Europe, after the Volga, you can be sure that it can provide you with some of the best experiences you can have in this regard. If we were to pick the starting point, we would say Bratislava, Slovakia. From this point, you will have the opportunity to enjoy some of the best landscapes.
5. Beer Bike
If your group is interested in checking the city you are visiting and tasting some of the local beers at the same time, we can say that Riga, Latvia is the place to be. In case you didn’t hear but when visiting this city, you will have to enjoy the combination of these two by riding one of many beer bikes you can have the opportunity to see while you are in Riga. This is a pretty interesting concept that will provide you with an opportunity to relax with your friends and be entertained at the same time.
6. Countryside Tourism
We are absolutely sure that pretty much everyone likes to have a nice stag in some of the seaside locations on the old continent. At the same time, we can see that many people are interested in countryside tourism. So, there is absolutely no reason why you shouldn’t organize something like this in one of many countries on the continent. We would like to recommend Serbia. Since the country is pretty centralized, you can be sure that you can find some of the locations where you can enjoy it, just outside the capital, Belgrade.
7. VIP Clubs
It’s needless to say that bachelor parties are commonest at the seaside. We are absolutely sure that everyone would like to have one of these in a club on the shore. Naturally, there are so many different countries that will provide you with this opportunity. However, we would like to mention one that is probably the least known of all of them. We are talking about the far west of Europe, Portugal. This is a city known for its glamorous nightlife. So, you can expect to have some exceptional memories from this location.
8. Football Matches
Football, or soccer, how it is called in the US, is the most popular sport in the world. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that it has so many people interested in it. This results in a plethora of competitions that are organized all over the old continent. So, if you are a fan of this sport, why shouldn’t you make the Champions League final a part of your bachelor’s party? Surely, this would be a pretty interesting combination. You should try it out, without a doubt.
9. Treasure and Scavenger Hunts
Maybe you didn’t know, but there are a lot of different European cities where you can find some of the best scavenger hunts you have ever seen. Just think about it, would it be much more interesting if you are in a foreign country where you don’t know the language too well? There are literally countless cities where you can find this kind of entertainment, you just need to conduct research in order to find them.
10. Casino Night
Last but not least, we would like to talk about including casino nights as a part of your stag travels. There are a lot of different places where you can find this kind of entertainment. However, we believe that Monaco is probably the best place for you to experience this kind of entertainment. But, you can take a look at other destinations like Malta or Luxembourg.