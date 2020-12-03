Easy Ways to Upgrade your Kitchen

Kitchens are a place where a lot of time gets spent, and so as time goes on they can seem dull and in disrepair. There are plenty of small things that can be done to give a kitchen some life, and it doesn’t require a big budget, just a few handy ideas to get started. You won’t have to rip everything out and start over or design the whole thing from scratch. All it takes sometimes is a small change to make a big difference.
Fresh coat of paint
Sometimes all a room needs to look fresh and new, is a coat of paint, and kitchens are no exception. This could be a paint job for the walls or even just for the kitchen cabinets if you don’t want to spend a lot of time on it.
It all comes down to what colour you think will breathe some life into your kitchen, so here are a few ideas:
- Yellow – yellow has been known to be a ‘wake-up’ colour and could be a great addition to your kitchen.
- Blue – many different shades of blue are calming and can be great in combating cooking stress.
- White – this is a go-to colour when it comes to giving kitchens an ‘upgraded’ look. This is because it helps your kitchen look more spacious, but it is prone to making stains more visible.
- Pastels – if you want colour, but don’t want to commit to something bright, then pastels are a lovely compromise.
- Black or Gray – Even though these colours on the majority of your walls can make your kitchen seem smaller, they do give a sophisticated feel to your kitchen. Especially if your appliances, or your crockery, is monotone as well.
Whatever you choose, changing the colour scheme can brighten up any room, and give your kitchen the upgrade it deserves. But don’t be afraid to add in a brighter pop of colour here and there, because if it doesn’t work out, you can always paint over it again.
Radiators
Something that people don’t think about when they think about their kitchen, are radiators. Radiators are a great addition to any room, not only to bring that much needed warmth, but can also be a modern and fashionable addition to any kitchen. Every upgrade needs to be well thought out and I personally love radiators that are both stylish and not too bulky. The options I have found here are pushing chrome as the new and improved style.
Open shelving
Another easy upgrade to your kitchen can be the inclusion of open shelving. This can be taking doors off cupboards, or taking cabinets down and putting open shelves up in their place. This will open your kitchen up as it gives the illusion of more space, whilst still being able to hold all of your kitchen utensils.
It also makes it easier to see what you have, which helps when thinking of what meal to cook, but also what ingredients you need to buy. You can also add contrasting colours from your shelves to your walls, thereby making your shelves statement pieces within the kitchen.
You can also rearrange your open shelves if you already have them. You can stagger your shelves, or change the length of them and ‘stack’ them. Changing their position and layout can give your kitchen a fresh, new feel.
Storage
Storage is a really easy way to upgrade your kitchen as it’s something that we see everyday. Just making these little changes can improve any space. You can take ingredients such as your spices, cereals, or loose grains, and put them in clear glass jars or transparent storage containers to not only make it easier to see where your things are, but to add a touch of sophistication.
If you’re up for something a bit more challenging you can replace your cabinet doors with transparent ones as well for this same purpose. Shake things up and replace old storage containers with new ones that match the new colour scheme or theme that you’re going for, such as your bread bin, or your tea and coffee containers.
New appliances
If you’re someone who likes to bring technology into the kitchen, then treating yourself to some new kitchen appliances might be the way to go. A lot of the time, we don’t notice that the appliances we use are not as shiny as they once were. Getting new appliances can give any kitchen a fresh feel, especially if you’ve had them for a while.
This doesn’t have to be anything big, such as getting a new fridge but can be something as small as weighing scales, or a new kettle. You can buy these to match your new colour scheme, or new chosen theme, or even buy one that is a statement piece in itself.
If you have a monochrome kitchen or a kitchen that already has a certain colour scheme in place, buying a new appliance that stands out, but still compliments that colour, is a great way to give a swift and easy upgraded feel to your kitchen.
Plants
Kitchens can sometimes become too monotone, and injecting plants into yours can give it the natural upgrade you never knew it needed. Adding plants to rooms in our homes has become all the rage; so why not put them in your kitchen too?
Adding plants can be purely for aesthetics; you might have a favourite plant or flower that you want to add to your kitchen. You might also want to add some plants for their scents; plants such as lavender and rosemary have wonderful smells, that’ll keep your kitchen looking and smelling fresh, for longer.
However, if you’re not comfortable with regular plants, then you can try hanging up dried foods, such as chillies or chorizo, or having little herb pots in the kitchen. This not only helps to keep them fresh, and in reach, but also creates a rustic, lived-in feel.
If you’re worried about keeping them alive, however, you can always opt for a fake plant, or an artistic plant, such as cottontails, or a cactus. These will still give your kitchen an upgraded feel, but won’t be as much work to maintain.
Final Thoughts
Whatever you decide to do, there are plenty of easy ways to upgrade your kitchen, from a new paint job to purchasing some stylish items. As long as you upgrade your kitchen the way you want to, you can’t go wrong. Take time with decisions and shop around for good deals; to get the best pieces that’ll complement your kitchen’s new style.