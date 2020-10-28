4 Tips For Extending the Use of Your N95 Mask

What we have learned in almost a year of living in the era of the covid-19 pandemic, is that our respiratory system is extremely vulnerable to the effects of this virus. Including that the face masks all of the world is wearing now are not the surface that can’t be contaminated. The initial idea was to have something that will protect the face, preventing the particles to enter the respiratory system when the infected person sneezes or coughs. And vice versa, of course, preventing the infection from the one wearing a mask, spread on other people via coughing or sneezing.
The material most masks are made of is plain cloth, which as we already mentioned is not resistant to contamination. In fact, the virus can survive on them for several days.
Authorities around the world are advising people to wear masks at all times, until this pandemic is over, to make sure everyone is protected from infection. Still, those masks that provide the best protection such as N95 are being harder and harder to find, making people turn to improvisation. Paragon Tools still has N95 stocks available for purchase, as well as other protective material useful for these pandemic days.
N95 masks are reusable. You can use them multiple times over their lifetime. The number of hours the filter in these masks lasts is generally stated on the packaging. You can use them up to the recommended filter life. If your mask breaks or cracks, then you must replace it immediately. Such masks are compromised and are not effective in providing complete protection against viruses. You should constantly check the masks for signs of damage to ensure the best protection and safety.
However, there are some tips that you can try out and extend the usage of your N95. Keep reading this article to learn them.
1. Store them properly after use
The habit you see everyone adopting is to simply fold the mask after the usage and place it in their bag or pocket. Avoid this at all cost, because these masks require proper storage by hanging in a special place. This place should be isolated from where people tend to spend time, away from the risk of touching.
They can also be stored in a separate see-through pot. In case you are using multiple masks, then do your best not to keep them too close to one another. Being close and touching can be the cause of cross-contamination.
2. Protect the mask from external contamination
N95 masks are mostly worn by the medical staff working on the front line, more exposed to contamination. This is a little bit challenging, preservation wise. In any case, the outer layer of the mask is in this situation particularly exposed to contamination, shortening the usage of the mask. A good idea is to protect the outer layer by placing one more layer over it, for example, a surgical mask. In cases of close contact with the virus, this will provide additional protection. But you should be careful because if the surgical mask is in close contact with the outer layer of N95 this can also be an issue. Try putting one more layer of, for example, a paper tissue, in between two masks.
After the use, simply dispose of the surgical masks and keep the N95.
3. Don’t touch it, unless you really need to
For as long as possible avoid touching the mask with your hands and also with other objects, that might contaminate it. It is hard, especially when you have to wear it for most of your working hours. And a lot of us are just used to touching our face, and not being aware of it at all.
At one point, of course, you have to put it on and off your face, but be aware that you should wash your hands and disinfect them before doing so. This will prevent the mask from contamination and extend its usage. If you have been using the additional layer across your mask, then also perform the disinfection of N95 when you remove this layer.
Another option is also to use a sterile pair of gloves when putting on and off the mask. The gloves are for single-use and should be disposed of after touching the mask.
Many already know this and dispose of their masks right after the usage, or try to wash them, depending on the recommendation written on the package. Anyhow touching a mask with your bare hands should be avoided at all costs. In the case of touching, hands should be disinfected asap, to prevent the virus from moving from your hands to your face from where it can easily enter the respiratory system.
4. Sterilize it at home
Already used masks can be sterilized several times, but this requires special equipment that is available in the hospitals and the healthcare centers. But how to sterilize it in your home? There is one technique with the help of a cooking pot. Pour two centimeters of water and then add a steam maker you usually use for fruits and vegetables. In case you don’t have this steamer, you can add a metal grid in the pot. Place the masks carefully packed in the wrapping paper, one, two, or three pieces. Cover the pot with the lid, and start heating it on the stove. When the water starts boiling, it needs to continue for at least 20 minutes in order for sterilization to happen.
In case of an emergency, there is a possibility to sterilize the mask with the help of the steam iron. Cover the mask with the piece of cotton cloth, and start ironing over it, letting the steam out of the iron. While doing so, be careful not to catch the parts made of plastic and rubber, that can destroy the mask. This type of sterilization is better than no sterilization and should be done only in times of an emergency.