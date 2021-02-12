Home
Veribuy Halloween Hero Cosplay Guardian Costume Brown Boots 2021

Veribuy Halloween Hero Cosplay Guardian Costume Brown Boots 2021

February 12, 2021 Amazon

Halloween Hero Cosplay Shoes Guardian Costume Brown Cosplay Boots. The PU leather made design, and comfortable inner lining will provide you with a feel of great comfort, durable and overall support.

Veribuy Halloween Hero Cosplay Shoes Guardian Costume Brown

Veribuy Halloween Hero Cosplay Shoes Guardian Costume Brown

CHECK PRICE

 

Veribuy Halloween Hero Cosplay Shoes Guardian Brown high length boots make a brown color finish over to the top where you can see the plates styles on the upper area and the front area.

However, the Halloween hero cosplay shoes contain a long back zipper which also very good for your comfort and offer you with a custom fit as well. No matter what your size would be, the boots and its adjustable feature will always slide into your feet perfectly.

Features

Pros
  • PU Leather.
  • Cosplay Shoes.
  • Material: Good quality leather.
  • Variety:  If you have request about the shoes, such as change color or change style, or if you want other cosplay shoes, please contact us.
  • Durable.
Cons
  • Some customers have smell issues after wearing.
Tags:, , , , , , ,

About The Author

Avatar
bestreviews

Related Posts