Visit Exotic Beaches with These Movies in 2020

Tropical beaches are the place to be. With lush greenery, warm temperatures and just the right amount of rocky and sandy terrain, they are the ultimate escapades.

With busy work schedules, finding the time to indulge in these simple pleasure is hard. However, it doesn’t need to be. With movie magic all is possible. Here are a list of movies that take you to some of the world’s most renowned beaches.

1. The Beach – Phi Phi Leh,

Based on a novel by Alex Garland, this movie revolves around finding the last pure beach of Thailand. The quest takes you to some interesting places and the star studded cast, ensures you enjoy the storyline just the same. When you watch Leonardo DiCaprio make his way through clear waters, beneath an impenetrable wall of cliffs to an idyllic cove, your breath will be taken away. There’s nothing that captures the beauty of a beach like that scene. The movie was shot on the Phi Phi Leh Island in the Andaman Sea. Sure the shots were digitally enhanced, but only because the camera lenses could not do justice to the beauty it beheld.

2. Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl— Petit Tabac, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Johnny Depp has a played quite a few interesting roles, but none more iconic than Captain Jack Sparrow. The adventures of a pirate take you through some murky waters and some truly exotic beaches. Throw in a little bit of magic and a cursed ship and you get a captivating tale that enthralls all.

A beach with deadly mermaids, to find it is a dream of many. The series casts a spell that reignites the romance of the sea among people. Curse of the Black Pearl features some spectacular beaches including part of the Tobago Cays Marine Park located in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This highly exclusive beach has zero inhabitants. You wouldn’t be able to visit it on your own given the tight security but with this film, you can watch it in all its glory.

3. Mamma Mia! — Kastani Beach, Skopelos Island, Greece

Every girl wants her father to walk her down the aisle on her special day. So does Sophie, but before she can have that she must find out who her real father is. As she walks the pebble strewn beach dipping her toes in the Aegean Sea, she has much to contemplate and viewers have much to see. The clear blue waters and pristine sands make for a picturesque shot that it truly captivating. The movie is shot on the rocky Kastani Beach in Greece that features a hilltop monastery offering an aerial view of the island. Who wouldn’t want to get married here!

4. South Pacific — Lumahai Beach, Kauai, Hawaii

The Hawaiian coastline offers an exquisite experience and South Pacific gives you a taste of what you’re missing out. The story is set during WWII in Vanuatu where our hero, James Michener, is stationed. The movie is shot mostly in Kauai. In one of the scenes, you see Mitzi Gaynor frolicking on the soft blond expanse of Lumahai Beach which is known for its grand ironwood tress on one end and the steep mountains on the other. A favorite among surfers, this treacherous coastline is a must visit. Just try not to swim there, you might not be able to escape its depths.

5. From Here to Eternity — Halona Cove, near Waikiki, Hawaii

Hawaii has a ton of great beaches. It’s not surprising then that the island state has made it on our list twice. This love story is sure to give you new couple goals for sure.

The story focuses on Pre Pearl Harbor Hawaii where star crossed lovers Deborah Kerr and Burt Lancaster meet up to spend some time. Set in the Halona Cove, close to the Hanauma Bay, it gives you more than you bargained for with its sheer lava rock walls that descend into the ocean.

6. The Endless Summer — Cape St. Francis, South Africa

Humans have tamed the oceans to their will and while watching cruise ships sailing the seas is a sight to see, watching surfers maneuver the waves showcasing their skill is something that’ll enchant you completely. Going on an adventure with surfers then, is one you don’t want to miss out on.

The movie focuses on the quest of Mike Hynson and Robert August to find the perfect wave. When the pair hits the beaches in South Africa however, prepare to be spellbound. Crest a dune on Cape St. Francis is the place of perfect waves and where the calm shore and raging sea come together in the most harmonious of ways.

7. The Blue Lagoon — Devil’s Beach, Nanuya Levu Island (Turtle Island), Fiji

Who doesn’t remember this movie? It set the tone for future movies. Stranded on a deserted island, two cousins find themselves falling in love. The shipwreck that brought them together takes them to a secluded lagoon where they remain safe till they are rescued. The film was shot on Devil’s Beach, a 500 acre island with shallow coral reefs and of course the tropical palm trees. It is truly a piece of heaven that you’ll get to enjoy in this film.

Final Words

There you go, with these movies you'll be able to see all of nature's bounty. The next time you find your feet aching to submerge into the ocean waves and the salty sea air beckoning you to the blue depths below, you'll know exactly where to go.