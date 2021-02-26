Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand – 2021 Review

The double hammock is made with 100% cotton, creating a comfortable refuge for an afternoon snuggle. The space-saving 9 foot stand is constructed of heavy duty steel & assembles in Min without any tools. Plastic caps are used on the ends of the steel tubing to create a soft finish.
Vivere Double Hammock Stand with Space Saving Steel
The Vivere hammock combo comes with a space-saving steel stand and a double hammock in your choice of cotton, polyester, or weather-resistant Sunbrella fabric.
You’ll enjoy the freedom that the 9-foot stand provides by allowing you to set up your hammock in the most convenient location without having to rely on attaching your hammock to two trees.
Vivere Double Cotton Hammock is our best selling combination hammock & stand. With the included carrying case, you’ll enjoy the freedom of setting up your hammock anywhere & no longer relying on those 2 perfect trees! the hammock bed is 63 x 94″, with a total length of 130″. accommodates two adults. 450 lb capacity.
A great addition to help move your hammock stand with ease as you follow the sun or shade throughout the day, or if you need to mow your lawn. The heavy duty wheels attach in minutes with 2 bolts and 2 nuts.Wheels measure 6 inches in diameter x 1.5 inches wide. Includes powder-coated steel clamp plus two zinc-coated bolts and nuts.
Vivere’s plate hooks are designed to install on a ceiling, veranda, pergola, or gazebo. Securely fasten the hooks using the 8 included 1-1/2 inch wood screws in support beams that will be able to handle a load of at least 250 pounds.
Tree huggers are a great complement for Vivere hammock. At 10 feet long, they will wrap around any tree and help position your hammock to the perfect height. These straps are made of heavy duty weather resistant nylon and come with all the hanging hardware to help attach any style of hammock.
Features
- Product dimensions: 94 x 63 x 130 inches.
- Item weight: 31.2 pounds.
- Shipping weight: 31.2 pounds.
- Item model number: UHSDO9-24.
- The hammock stand is constructed of heavy duty Steel.
- Easily adjustable hammock hooks.