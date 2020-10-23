The Meaning of WAYD – WAYD means “What Are You Doing?”. It is an internet acronym. What does WAYD mean? WAYD is an abbreviation that stands for “What Are You Doing?”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out WAYD definition and all the information related to acronym WAYD in FAQ format.
What does WAYD mean?
WAYD is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “What Are You Doing?”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of WAYD
WAYD means “What Are You Doing?”.
What is WAYD?
WAYD is “What Are You Doing?”.
WAYD Definition / WAYD Means
The definition of WAYD is “What Are You Doing?”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website haaretzdaily acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘wayd’:
|WAYDRN
|What Are You Doing Right Now?
|Other terms relating to ‘what’:
|?
|What?
|??
|What?
|BOF
|Whatever
|BWDIK
|But What Do I Know?
|BWTH
|But What The Hell
|DFW
|Down For Whatever
|DTMWTD
|Don’t Tell Me What To Do
|DUCWIC
|Do You See What I See?
|DWISNWID
|Do What I Say Not What I Do.
|DYHWIH
|Do You Hear What I Hear?
|DYKWIM
|Do You Know What I Mean?
|EH
|What? Huh?
|EVS
|Whatever
|EWE
|Epilogue, What Epilogue? (Harry Potter)
|FWIW
|For What It’s Worth
|HWU
|Hey, What’s Up?
|ICWUDT
|I See What You Did There
|IDKWTD
|I Don’t Know What To Do
|IDKWYM
|I Don’t Know What You Mean
|IITYWIMIWHTKY
|If I Tell You What It Means I Will Have to Kill You
|IITYWTMWYBMAD
|If I Tell You What This Means Will You Buy Me a Drink?
|IITYWTMWYKM
|If I Tell You What This Means Will You Kiss Me?
|IIWII
|It Is What It Is
|IKWUM
|I Know What You Mean
|IKWYDLS
|I Know What You Did Last Summer
|IKWYM
|I Know What You Mean
|ISWYDT
|I See What You Did There
|ISWYM
|I See What You Mean
|ITWYM
|Is That What You Mean?
|IWID
|It’s What I Do
|IYKWIM
|If You Know What I Mean
|IYSWIM
|If You See What I Mean
|KLK
|Que lo que? (Spanish for What’s Up?)
|KWIM
|Know What I Mean?
|KWIS
|Know What I’m Saying?
|LOLWUT
|What?
|LWICD
|Look What I Can Do
|MERP
|Meaningless word for when you don’t know what else to say
|MOTWYW
|Make Of That What You Will
|NAHMEAN
|You know what I mean
|NAMEAN
|Do you know what I mean?
|NAWM
|Know What I Mean?
|NMW
|No Matter What
|NMWH
|No Matter What Happens
|NPW
|No Problem Whatsoever
|NWIM
|Not What I Mean
|OKW/E
|OK What-Ever
|PWP
|Plot? What Plot?
|QUE
|What?
|RAGO
|Whatever, OK
|RWYS
|Reap What You Sow
|SKN
|OK, cool, whatever
|SNU
|What’s New?
|SUP
|What’s Up
|SW
|So What?
Star Wars
Street Worker
|SWIDT
|See What I Did There?
|SWYP
|So What’s Your Point?
|S^
|What’s Up
|TEVS
|Whatever
|TINWIS
|That Is Not What I Said
|TWFAF
|That’s What Friends Are For
|TWHS
|That’s What He Said
|TWID
|That’s What I Do
|TWIT
|Foolish person
That’s What I Thought
|TWITA
|That’s What I’m Talking About
|TWSS
|That’s What She Said
|TWU
|That’s What’s Up
|TWYMS
|That’s What Your Mom Said
|UKWIM
|You Know What I Mean
|W’EVER
|Whatever
|W.E
|Whatever
|W/E
|Whatever
|[email protected]
|What
|WA GWAN
|What’s Going On
|WAAM
|What’s going on, what’s up
|WAFWOT
|<– Click To View
|WAG1
|What’s Going On?
|WAGWAN
|What’s Going On?
|WAGWARN
|What’s Going On?
|WAGWUN
|What’s Going On?
|WAJ
|What A Joke
|WAL
|What A Loser
|WAN
|What A Newb
|WANNABE
|Someone who wants to be what they are not
|WAT
|What
|WAU
|What About You?
|WAUD
|What Are You Doing?
|WAW
|What A Wanker
What A Waste
|WAYDRN
|What Are You Doing Right Now?
|WAYLT
|What Are You Listening To?
|WAYOA
|What Are You On About?
|WAYTA
|What Are You Talking About
|WAYWO
|What Are You Working On?
|WAZ UP
|What’s Up?
|WBU
|What About You?
|WBY
|What (A)bout You?
|WCD
|What Chu Doing?
|WCIS
|What Can I Say
|WCYD
|What Can You Do?
|WDC
|What’s Da Craic?
|WDH
|What Da Hell
|WDIC
|What Do I Care?
|WDIM
|What Does It Mean?
|WDTM
|What Does That Mean?
|WDUD
|What Do You Do?
|WDUM
|What Do You Mean?
|WDUT
|What Do You Think?
|WDYD
|What Did You Do?
|WDYE
|What Did You Expect?
|WDYM
|What Do You Mean?
|WDYMBT
|What Do You Mean By That?
|WDYS
|What Did You Say?
|WDYT
|What Do You Think?
|WDYW
|What Do You Want?
|WDYWFM
|What Do You Want From Me?
|WDYWT
|What Did You Wear Today?
|WDYWTTA
|What Do You Want To Talk About?
|WE
|Whatever
|WEHT
|What Ever Happened To?
|WEIN
|What Else Is New?
|WEL
|Whatever, Loser
|WEML
|Whatever Major Loser
|WEV
|Whatever
|WEVA
|Whatever
|WFYB
|Whatever Floats Your Boat
|WGO
|What’s Going On?
|WHA
|What
|WHATCHA
|What are/do you …
|WHS
|What He Said
|WHT
|What
|WHUT
|What
|WHYD
|What Have You Done?
|WIGO
|What Is Going On?
|WIIFM
|What’s In It For Me
|WILTW
|What I Learned This Week
|WITW
|What In The World
|WIUWY
|What Is Up With You?
|WIWT
|What I Wore Today
Wish I Was There
|WIWWY
|What Is Wrong With You?
|WIYP
|What Is Your Problem?
|WJD
|What Jesus Did
|WMJ
|Wat maak jy? (Afrikaans – what are you doing?)
|WMYB
|What Makes You Beautiful
|WNWY
|What’s New With You?
|WOE
|What On Earth
|WOT
|What
|WOTCHER
|What are you up to? WU?
|WRUD
|What Are You Doing?
|WRUTA
|What Are You Talking About?
|WRYD
|What Are You Doing?
|WRYTA
|What Are You Talking About?
|WSP
|What’s up?
|WSWTA
|What Shall We Talk About?
|WT
|What
|WT?
|What The …? or Who the …?
|WTD
|What The Deuce?
|WTDT
|What To Do Today
|WTFT
|What The French Toast (polite WTF)
|WTH
|What/Where/Who The Hell
|WTHIGO
|What The Hell Is Going On?
|WTHIT
|What The Hell Is That?
|WTHIWWY
|What The Hell Is Wrong With You?
|WTII
|What time Is It?
|WTM
|What’s The Matter?
|WTP
|What’s The Point?
|WTV
|Whatever
|WTYO
|Whatever Turns You On
|WU
|What’s Up
|WUA
|What You At?
|WUBU
|What You Been Up to?
|WUBU2
|What Have You Been Up To?
|WUCIWUG
|What You See Is What You Get
|WUD
|What You Doing?
|WUG
|What You Got?
Where You Going?
|WUH
|What?
|WULA
|What’re you Looking At?
|WUP
|What
|WUT
|What
|WUU2
|What are You Up To?
|WUUP2
|What are You Up To?
|WUW
|What You Want?
|WUWCB
|What do You Want to Chat about?
|WUWT
|What’s Up With That
|WUWTA
|What You Wanna Talk About?
|WUWTB
|What You Wanna Talk ‘Bout?
|WUWU
|What’s Up With You?
|WWBD
|What Would Batman Do?
|WWCND
|What Would Chuck Norris Do?
|WWIT
|What Was I Thinking?
|WWJBD
|What Would Jason Bourne Do?
|WWJD
|What Would Jesus Do?
|WWJP
|What Would Jesus Post?
|WWWY
|What’s Wrong With You?
|WWYD
|What Would You Do?
|WYBD
|What’ve You Been Doing?
|WYD
|What You Doing?
|WYDN
|What You Doing Now?
|WYF
|What’s Your Favorite …?
|WYG
|What You Get
|WYL
|Whatever You Like
|WYLT
|What You Listening To?
|WYN
|What’s Your Name?
|WYP
|What’s Your Problem?
What’s Your Point?
|WYS
|What You Said
|WYSIWYG
|What You See Is What You Get
|WYTA
|What You Talking About?
|WYUT
|What You Up To
|WYW
|Whatever You Want
|WYWTA
|What You Wanna Talk About
|W^
|What’s up
|YERP
|Yes, what’s up, ok
|YKWIM
|You Know What I Mean
|YKWIS
|You Know What I’m Saying?
|ZUP
|What’s up?
|Other terms relating to ‘doing’:
|BDN
|Busy Doing Nothing
|DBT
|Doing Big Things
|DN
|Doing Nothing
|DTM
|Doing Too Much
Dead To Me
|HAYD
|How Are You Doing?
|HYD
|How Ya Doing?
|LBDN
|Look Busy Doing Nothing
|OD
|Overdose
Over Doing it
|OOPS
|Word said after doing something wrong
|WAUD
|What Are You Doing?
|WAYDRN
|What Are You Doing Right Now?
|WCD
|What Chu Doing?
|WMJ
|Wat maak jy? (Afrikaans – what are you doing?)
|WRUD
|What Are You Doing?
|WRYD
|What Are You Doing?
|WUD
|What You Doing?
|WYBD
|What’ve You Been Doing?
|WYD
|What You Doing?
|WYDN
|What You Doing Now?