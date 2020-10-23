The Meaning of WBY – WBY means “What (A)bout You?”. It is an internet acronym. What does WBY mean? WBY is an abbreviation that stands for “What (A)bout You?”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out WBY definition and all the information related to acronym WBY in FAQ format.
