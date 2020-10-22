The Meaning of WDYWTTA – WDYWTTA means “What Do You Want To Talk About?”. It is an internet acronym. What does WDYWTTA mean? WDYWTTA is an abbreviation that stands for “What Do You Want To Talk About?”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out WDYWTTA definition and all the information related to acronym WDYWTTA in FAQ format.
What does WDYWTTA mean?
WDYWTTA is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “What Do You Want To Talk About?”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of WDYWTTA
WDYWTTA means “What Do You Want To Talk About?”.
What is WDYWTTA?
WDYWTTA is “What Do You Want To Talk About?”.
WDYWTTA Definition / WDYWTTA Means
The definition of WDYWTTA is “What Do You Want To Talk About?”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website haaretzdaily acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘what’:
|?
|What?
|??
|What?
|BOF
|Whatever
|BWDIK
|But What Do I Know?
|BWTH
|But What The Hell
|DFW
|Down For Whatever
|DTMWTD
|Don’t Tell Me What To Do
|DUCWIC
|Do You See What I See?
|DWISNWID
|Do What I Say Not What I Do.
|DYHWIH
|Do You Hear What I Hear?
|DYKWIM
|Do You Know What I Mean?
|EH
|What? Huh?
|EVS
|Whatever
|EWE
|Epilogue, What Epilogue? (Harry Potter)
|FWIW
|For What It’s Worth
|HWU
|Hey, What’s Up?
|ICWUDT
|I See What You Did There
|IDKWTD
|I Don’t Know What To Do
|IDKWYM
|I Don’t Know What You Mean
|IITYWIMIWHTKY
|If I Tell You What It Means I Will Have to Kill You
|IITYWTMWYBMAD
|If I Tell You What This Means Will You Buy Me a Drink?
|IITYWTMWYKM
|If I Tell You What This Means Will You Kiss Me?
|IIWII
|It Is What It Is
|IKWUM
|I Know What You Mean
|IKWYDLS
|I Know What You Did Last Summer
|IKWYM
|I Know What You Mean
|ISWYDT
|I See What You Did There
|ISWYM
|I See What You Mean