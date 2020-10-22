Home
WDYWTTA

WDYWTTA

October 22, 2020 Slang Definition

The Meaning of WDYWTTA – WDYWTTA means “What Do You Want To Talk About?”. It is an internet acronym. What does WDYWTTA mean? WDYWTTA is an abbreviation that stands for “What Do You Want To Talk About?”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out WDYWTTA definition and all the information related to acronym WDYWTTA in FAQ format.

What does WDYWTTA mean?

WDYWTTA is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “What Do You Want To Talk About?”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of WDYWTTA

WDYWTTA means “What Do You Want To Talk About?”.

Source:stitcher.com

What is WDYWTTA?

WDYWTTA is “What Do You Want To Talk About?”.

WDYWTTA Definition / WDYWTTA Means

The definition of WDYWTTA is “What Do You Want To Talk About?”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website haaretzdaily acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘what’:
? What?
?? What?
BOF Whatever
BWDIK But What Do I Know?
BWTH But What The Hell
DFW Down For Whatever
DTMWTD Don’t Tell Me What To Do
DUCWIC Do You See What I See?
DWISNWID Do What I Say Not What I Do.
DYHWIH Do You Hear What I Hear?
DYKWIM Do You Know What I Mean?
EH What? Huh?
EVS Whatever
EWE Epilogue, What Epilogue? (Harry Potter)
FWIW For What It’s Worth
HWU Hey, What’s Up?
ICWUDT I See What You Did There
IDKWTD I Don’t Know What To Do
IDKWYM I Don’t Know What You Mean
IITYWIMIWHTKY If I Tell You What It Means I Will Have to Kill You
IITYWTMWYBMAD If I Tell You What This Means Will You Buy Me a Drink?
IITYWTMWYKM If I Tell You What This Means Will You Kiss Me?
IIWII It Is What It Is
IKWUM I Know What You Mean
IKWYDLS I Know What You Did Last Summer
IKWYM I Know What You Mean
ISWYDT I See What You Did There
ISWYM I See What You Mean
Tags:, , , ,

About The Author

Avatar
acron

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

What is 13 + 11 ?
Please leave these two fields as-is:
IMPORTANT! To be able to proceed, you need to solve the following simple math (so we know that you are a human) :-)