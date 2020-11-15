6 Style Tips and Tricks for Wearing Silver Ear Cuffs

The way others see us has a huge impact over our self-confidence, and although it shouldn’t always be like that, it’s quite often a very nice thing to get a “boost” and a feeling that you can conquer the world just because you look so fresh and beautiful today. It’s 2020, and people are taking fashion now more seriously than they ever did.
When it comes to completing wear, or should we say an entire style, we cannot neglect the importance of accessories. They are the small, subtle gems that serve as an accent to the whole look. If you are a fan of accessories, then you probably know what we’re talking about.
In today’s article we’re going to talk about silver ear cuffs. They happen to be a very important detail and they’re also getting the recognition they deserve in 2020, which is why we chose this as our main subject for today’s piece. It’s easy to wear these, but there are a few tips and tricks that you can use to give others the feeling that you know exactly what you’re doing. Ready to hear some cool stuff? Let’s take a look.
1. You don’t need pierced ears for cuffs
A lot of people think that wearing ear cuffs will be a painful procedure due to the puncturing process many are afraid of. But, we like to ensure everyone that you don’t really need to do this as cuffs are worn in a different way. You can enjoy all of the benefits of wearing them but without having to go through the fears of getting your ears pierced.
This is especially significant now because people are afraid to go at saloons to get their piercings done or other similar things due to the pandemic. In fact, most such shops are not even working at the moment because of the lockdown. Thankfully, cuffs save the day. Wear them and take them off at any time with zero holes in your skin. How cool is that?
2. How to properly combine them in my style?
If you are not sure how to combine your silver ear cuffs, we have just the right tips for you. Usually, this will depend on your model, but you first need to decide whether you want to wear only one per ear, or you want to combine different styles and pieces to fully decorate your upper part. Some people for example choose to wear multiple silver ear cuffs on one ear, going for that festive look that just appears so bright and fun to everyone else. Honestly, it’s all about taste and personal preference, but you should try to combine them based on colors and shapes. You’ll know immediately if it doesn’t fit well.
For a solid example of a silver ear cuff model, feel free to visit here. It’s important to know the choices available for purchase so that you can plan your entire style beforehand. Everything needs to match properly for a complete look.
3. You can use cuffs to re-shape your ears
Everyone is beautiful, but everyone is also self-conscious about some imperfections on their body, and most of those people want to do something about it. Well, it’s pretty great to know that ear cuffs can reshape your ear in a way that you want, and they can be used for this cause on the exact part of your ear that you want as well.
A few examples of such pictures can be found on Google, so it’s all about getting ideas and learning how to properly do it. We suggest you do just a little bit of research to see how others manage to reshape their ears in a very unique way using silver ear cuffs.
4. You don’t have to wear same types on both ears
If you watch movies and you’re overall in-touch with celebrities and their looks, you’ll notice that the biggest fans of ear cuffs don’t wear the exact same two types on each one of their ears. Don’t be afraid to switch and mix things up. There isn’t a rule when it comes to wearing this. In fact, a great tip is to wear a different one on each ear. You’ll appear different in the eyes of someone who views you from one angle, and it’s a very unique thing to do.
5. It is easy to find ones themed exactly for your style
Do you love dragons? Is your entire style based on dragons? If your dress and all the prints on your other clothing pieces are dragon-themed for example, you can wear an ear cuff that’s also in the form of a dragon. This is just an example but you can do it with many different things. They are like the new representative necklaces, if that makes sense.
6. Use them to keep your hair behind your ears
Last but not least, a lot of people wearing ear cuffs often want to keep their hair behind the ears so that the cuffs can come to great visibility, obviously. Well, the great thing about cuffs is that they can help with this on their own. If it’s a larger one, you can use it to put the hair behind it and it will hold it for you right where you need it to be.
Conclusion
Completing a look can be done in multiple ways, and people nowadays are going “all in” in the name of fashion and aesthetics. Some tattoo various parts of their body to prove a point, others use piercings and similar accessories, but we feel like silver ear cuffs are something that has to be mentioned whenever we talk about fashion.
Silver ear cuffs are getting the attention they needed in 2020, and although they seem very simple to use, there are some cool things that you can do with them if you know how to. Luckily, we explained it all in the content above. We hope that you learned something new today and we’ll see you in the next one.