7 Web Development Mistakes All Ecommerce Sites Make

Attracting people to your online store is challenging enough. There are probably dozens of websites where they can purchase the same item, so why would they choose you? Well, this is why you need to implement a carefully planned marketing strategy.
However, in some cases, this may not be enough. Okay, so the number of website visitors is increasing, but your sale stays the same. Why? The thing is that people need a bit of persuasion to make a purchase, and if your revenue isn’t increasing, the chances are you are doing something wrong. In the following article, we will discuss some common mistakes you should avoid. Sure, these can seem insignificant at first, but they can seriously damage your e-commerce business.
Unappealing design
The design of the page shouldn’t be crucial, right? After all, people should be interested in the merchandise instead of the website’s colors and images. Well, unfortunately, this isn’t completely true. According to numerous studies, if they don’t find the design appealing, people won’t even bother to go through the product list, but instead, they will move on to the next store.
In addition, just because a certain template looks good on some other website, it doesn’t necessarily mean that it will look good on yours. Your main goal should be to have something that is one-of-a-kind, something that hasn’t been seen before, but at the same time, something that perfectly mirrors your business and goals.
Vague product description
Depending on the merchandise you sell, descriptions can be vital. Surely, they aren’t necessary if you sell phone cases, for example. Everyone knows what these are, what their purpose is, and so on. Nevertheless, if it comes to some merchandise that is valuable, meaning that it is quite expensive, you must include detailed descriptions.
For example, if someone wants to buy an espresso machine, they want to get as much information as they can. After all, not only is it a sizeable investment, but it is also a device that has to meet certain requirements, and most importantly, it must have a long life expectancy.
Not enough search options
Let us put it this way. Nowadays, people are impatient. They want to get the thing they need immediately. They want to get all the information as soon as possible. If you don’t create a user-friendly web store, the chances are that you are going to lose customers.
Today, it isn’t enough to create a list of products, list their prices, and add the BUY button. People want to explore their options. They want to compare items before placing an order. This is why you have to do your best to add all the necessary features. We are talking about the search bar, filter menu, even the FAQ list, numerous categories according to different features and details.
Omitting related products
If you don’t include this feature, you will be throwing money down the drain. Many business owners consider it unnecessary, something that may alter the page’s overall appearance, something that can distract the shoppers, etc.
No, no, no. People love having options. Sure, some have more trouble deciding between the two items, but generally speaking, you will significantly increase the chances of making a profit by providing them with this opportunity.
Let’s put it this way. A person is interested in one of your products, but they are really particular, and the item doesn’t meet all of their requirements. The website isn’t user-friendly, so they have no way of researching other similar items. What happens next? Well, they will assume they won’t find the perfect product, so they will leave your store and visit the competitor’s one.
This is when the feature of similar, related products comes in handy. Just by displaying these, you will help the visitor find what they are looking for, or even something better.
SEO errors
We cannot stress enough how important SEO is nowadays, especially for e-commerce stores. In some cases, a good marketing strategy may not be enough, so you have to rely entirely on search engine results. To ensure that your customers will be able to find you easily, just by typing in the keywords into their browser, you have to boost SEO.
Many technical errors can occur, so it is crucial to always stay on top of them. As per SEO Shark, if you don’t possess the required skill, this can prove to be quite challenging. If this is the case, you should collaborate with professionals that will be at your constant disposal and that can provide you with numerous SEO-related services.
Not having a wish list
Online shopping has become so popular, and without a doubt, it is the most convenient way of buying merchandise. When in urgent need of a device or some other item, people will quickly find it online and purchase it.
On the other hand, if they are just scrolling through pages to see what’s available, they aren’t so eager to place an order. This is when most of them want to save appealing items that they are interested in buying but aren’t ready to purchase at that moment.
One of the most beloved features online shoppers have at their disposal is the wish list. It enables them to store all the items and return to them later. It just might not be the right time to make a purchase, but this feature enables them to find the merchandise later and buy it when they desire to.
Not having a mobile-friendly page
Last but not least, when designing an online store, you have to ensure that it is compatible with numerous devices. Do you know that most of the orders are placed via a tablet or smartphone? That’s right, in most cases, people don’t use their laptop but instead opt for a device they have at fingertips. Let’s be honest, this is usually a smartphone since it is a device we carry everywhere with us and use throughout the day.
Sure, some people want to finalize the order via their laptop, but this still doesn’t mean that they won’t use their smartphone to research the item. If you don’t make a mobile-friendly website, you will most certainly lose a lot of customers. If they cannot see all the images and information the first time they visit the store, the chances are that they will completely forget about it, and they won’t investigate it later on.