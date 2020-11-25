What You Should Remember When Buying a House

Congratulations! The day when you are ready to buy a house has come, and you should be proud. Now since you are sorting out your living question, it is time to pay close attention to some things that might seem irrelevant but will make a great difference in the future.
The process of buying a new house might be overwhelming, especially if you don’t know which option to go for and what are the most important things to consider.
In this article, we decided to go through some of the things you need to pay attention to when buying a house. In the end, it all comes down to a personal decision, but all the things that we will mention in this article will make your life easier in the long run.
House Size
House size is one of the first things you should look at before going for a look. House size depends on many things such as personal needs, market price, location and etc.
If you have a large family, it is wiser to go for a house with square footage, but if you live only with your partner, it would be smarter to go for a smaller house.
Bigger houses are nice just because they offer more room, but smaller houses are easier to maintain and cheaper to buy.
House Exterior
Most people forget the importance of a sturdy exterior. This is your main line of defense against all outside factors, so avoid skipping the process.
When looking at a house’s exterior, there are more things to pay attention to rather than just if it looks pretty. The overall construction of the house is crucial for deciding if it is a good purchase.
Here are some exterior parts you need to take a closer look into:
- Foundation problems are the biggest nightmare when people are buying new houses and can cause big headaches. The best way to spot a bad foundation is by spotting cracks in the walls, the windows and doors don’t open smoothly.
- This is also a crucial part of your house. At first glance, it might look perfect, but once you start taking it off layer by layer, you’ll run into $5,000-$15,000 of costs, if not more. Try to stay away from houses with a poorly maintained roof.
- Look for rotting wood, cracks in walls or ceilings, or peeling paint.
Bathrooms
Bathrooms can increase the cost of renovating, which is why you need to make sure that everything is in order. With the seller’s permission, flush the toilets, test the faucets, and even try to turn on the shower.
It is also a good idea to look under the sink and around the toilets for any water leaks that might cause more damage to the house. You should also keep an eye on a mold.
All of these things might seem overbearing, but if you are serious about buying a house, such checks will eliminate post-move-in surprises like damaged plumbing and low water pressure problem.
Bedrooms
When checking out the bedrooms, it is important to take a closer look at the closet space, sources of artificial and natural light from the windows, as well as the general privacy, and the master bathroom.
Choosing the type of bedroom should be based on personal preferences. In other words, buy a house suitable for your needs. Some people that have home-based jobs want to create an office space in their bedroom, which means that it should be as far as possible from the living room and kitchen. Also, some people like their master bedroom to be on another floor from all the other rooms.
Living Room
The living room is the main reason why many people are scared away from some houses. When you are looking to buy a house, try to imagine the space empty and don’t let any of the furniture change your decision.
Sometimes, the living room looks hideous, thanks to the interior that doesn’t go with your taste. Most people reject such houses instead of imagining the space without any interior.
Heating and Cooling System
This is another important thing to consider in your house hunting journey. Unless you don’t work professionally with such things, you probably aren’t an expert in evaluating if the system is good or bad.
Most houses have an HVAC system for heating and cooling, and checking its condition should be your first priority since it is a costly thing to replace.
There are several things to look at, such as what kind of heating does the house have? Is it a forced-air system powered by a furnace? Does the furnace use gas or electricity?
Houses with central cooling systems are also very popular, especially in areas with hot summers. This is a system where cold or hot air is distributed throughout the entire house via air ducts.
There are many things to consider when checking the condition of the cooling/heating of the house. If you don’t know what you are doing, it is better to hire a professional that will tell you if the house is a good purchase.
Closet and Storage Space
Most people forget about the importance of storage space. Older houses tend to have little closets and less storage space, which will make a living harder since you won’t have enough space to put your necessary things.
Houses with smaller storage space feel more cluttered, and it is hard to find something that you need since everything is piled into one place. So, make sure you have enough storage space, or at least have the option for expanding, which will make everything easier. You might have to sacrifice living space, but it will definitely be worth it.
Final Words
There are many things to consider when buying a house. Doing your research before you go house-hunting will eliminate any potential threats you might face in the future.
There are many things to consider when buying a house. Doing your research before you go house-hunting will eliminate any potential threats you might face in the future.