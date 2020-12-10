3 Reasons Why Vaping Nicotine is Going to be Big in 2021

We can see that the picture of tobacco consumption is changing in front of our very eyes. Some countries managed to drop the percentage of people who are consumers of this habit. It can be said that there are a lot of reasons for that. The first and the most important one is that the awareness about all the side-effects of smoking tobacco can be pretty dangerous to human health.
The second one is that we have a lot of different alternatives that can make this habit less dangerous to health. When it comes to the changes that have impacted the awareness in the last couple of years, we can see that most people simply dropped this habit since all dangers are now presented to the public. However, we can see that we don’t have the right statistic about people who’ve shifted from smoking cigarettes to vaping nicotine.
To provide you with a sense of how great this shift was, we would like to say that 1/5 of the American population has tried at least one type of tobacco product. Cigarettes themselves made the highest percentage. Between 2018 and 2019, this percentage dropped significantly. However, the percentage of people who’ve tried out e-cigarettes has risen significantly. We can say that the reason for this rise in popularity is that these products were marketed a lot during this time.
Plus, people have learned about it. In case you would like to learn more about this concept, make sure that you visit vapingvibe.com. Since we are talking about a relatively new concept, we don’t have enough studies to tell us about how harmful this consumption is. However, it is significantly less dangerous when compared to traditional cigarette smoking. Plus, we can see that a year after this research, their popularity has risen once again. Let us know what the reasons are.
1. The Smell is Eliminated
Anyone who’s ever had any contact with cigarettes knows that they have a smell that can’t be described as pleasant. We can see that tobacco smoke, which is the smell’s source, is probably the most dangerous element tobacco produces. Surely, you’ve witnessed the fact that in the room where smoking is allowed, this smell has found its way into pretty much every part of the furniture, clothes, and any other kind of items. Plus, many people consider this smell to be something that prevents them from making contact with a person who smokes.
It’s needless to say that smokers will not notice this smell most of the time. We can see that they will not have any kind of problem with it. But that doesn’t mean that the problem is not there. Those who don’t consume it and those who quit this habit will notice it. You can be sure of that. One of the main reasons there is so much smell is that tobacco is not the only thing burned. We can see that many people are not aware of this fact. The smell is pretty much eliminated with the usage of nicotine vaping.
2. Traditional Cigarettes are Heftier
Just ask any smoker, you will receive an answer that a pack of cigarettes costs much more now than it cost only two decades ago. When talking about the price itself, we can say that a pack of regular smokes was around $2 back in 1980, and now, in 2020, it reaches up to $30. Therefore, it should be said that a lot of smokers have been discouraged from continuing this practice. Plus, we can say that taxes play a major role in the price. When you combine all these costs on a monthly level, you can see that it can reach between $500-$600.
When talking about vapes and vaping, we can see that the situation is much different. Even though buying the necessary equipment can be high in some cases, future costs will be much lower compared to cigarettes. In some cases, these costs can be up to ten times lower than traditional cigarettes. Thankfully, the consumers will have a plethora of different alternatives they can use to make this practice a much cheaper one. Plus, every vaper will tell you that he or she will consume much less nicotine when compared to cigarette smoking. Therefore, we don’t doubt that vaping is a much cheaper option for those who don’t plan to quit this habit.
3. Smoking is Perceived as a Negative Trait
Due to all the negative marketing cigarettes received in the last two decades, smoking can be perceived as a negative trait. There are many negative consequences of smoking that impact not only the person who smokers but also those around him. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that many people perceive it as a negative thing. Surely, every smoker has noticed that many restrictions are imposed to limit their habit. You cannot smoke everywhere, right?
There are many different reasons why this is the fact, and we completely understand it. Therefore, this is a habit that can greatly impact the social life of a person. Nobody said that this is going to be the main thing that can have catastrophic measures. But, also, these problems cannot be negated. With all these facts, we can see that vaping is a much more popular way of consuming nicotine. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that so many people have shifted their focus from traditional cigarettes to vaping nicotine.
In Conclusion
While vaping is not a new concept, we believe it didn’t reach the levels, it should reach a long time ago. Therefore, it can be said that there is some point in time when we will witness this. If you carefully take a look at all the trends, we can see that 2021 just might be that year. Therefore, we believe that it will do just that.