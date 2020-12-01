4 Ways to Win Online Competitions And Giveaways

There are thousands, if not millions of online competitions and giveaways every day. We can find them on almost every platform, and they are usually free for everyone to enter. In most of these things, you only need to finish just a few simple things, including liking the page, sharing the post with your friends, or writing the most creative comment. The great thing about these competitions is that you will be able to win a gift, without paying for anything, and these prizes can range from something small and inexpensive, up to huge awards, including vehicles and luxury vacations. The most popular social media networks, including Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, and Instagram have these giveaways daily, but as you already know, thousands of people enter them, and it can be pretty difficult to be the one who wins the grand prize.
If you are a fan of these things, and if you want to be able to win more of them, then you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we are going to list some of the ways you can leave with the biggest gift, and we will try and give you some tips on how you can make sure you are going to be the one who wins. Note that not every one of these competitions is going to be viable, and some of them are rigged. If the people who are offering the gifts are just starting their business, chances are, they are doing the giveaway as a marketing trick, and the main prize does not really exist, or it will be given to someone they already know. Because of this, you need to pay attention to the little details and know when you have little to no chances of getting the prize.
1. Look for things in your local area
Experts say that the best way to win a contest is to look for things in your local area. Nowadays there are so many different types of giveaways, but if the product cannot be shipped to you, or if you have to spend hundreds of dollars for the delivery, it is not worth it.
So, it is said that many places choose the winners based on their location, and people who are not going to be able to receive the award, will be dismissed right from the start. To increase your chances of winning, you should always look for channels in your local area, and make sure you let the admins see that you are from that actual area. This should greatly increase your chances, and when you follow all the rules and apply at the right time, you will be able to get most of the gifts.
2. Join the right channels
Now let’s talk about how the places will affect your chances of winning. Nowadays there are a lot of platforms that have these contests, and on places like Telegram, there are hundreds and even thousands of channels that you can choose from when deciding which one to join.
You should know that the places that have more members are more likely to be valid, but that also increases your competition. You should look for legal brands and influencers that have a personal channel, and you should join those places before they have too many subscribers. Take your time, check as many of the giveaway and contest places that are offered to you, and see what other people recommend.
3. Get the votes you need
The main requirement for almost every contest or giveaway is to get as many votes or likes as possible. This could be done by someone liking the thing you’ve posted, or by sharing and upvoting. It all depends on the platform that you are using, and almost every platform offers the like button.
There are several ways to get the votes that you need in order to get the main prize in the contest, but when the prize is too big, you are going to have a lot of competition. The easiest way to win, and to get your hands on the award is to legally purchase the votes. The great thing about this is that they will be delivered in the next few hours, they will all be verified and countable, and no one will suspect that you didn’t get them organically. You can click here if you want to find out more about how you can benefit from these votes, and how they can affect the outcome of every contest you enter.
4. Check to see if the giveaway is real
The last thing we are going to talk about is the validity of these contests. As you already know, platforms like Telegram have thousands of channels, and some people will try to scam you. It is said that you should never follow rules, or click on the links made by people you don’t trust.
If you want to make sure that you are not going to get scammed, and that your personal information will be protected, you should only use channels and platforms you trust. Check to see the reviews, check for places that have a lot of followers, and always pay attention to the little things. If someone gets in trouble before you, chances are, they will notify everyone in the group. Pay attention to these things, and if something sounds like it is going to bring trouble, then you should steer away from it.
Another thing you can do to increase your chances is to create a separate account that you are going to be using only for this purpose. Make sure the admins notice you even before the contest, always be nice, polite, and active. Don’t steer away from asking questions, or talk to them about their products and why you like their brand. Be present, and know that in most cases, admins will give things to people they find nice. Follow the rules, and if something needs to be shared, wait until the last day. The reason for this is that you will still be following the rules, but you will not get more competition by letting others know about the contest. Have patience, and know that soon you will be able to get all the awards and gifts you’ve wanted.