7 Reasons your WordPress Website Should be Responsive

If you want to become a blogger, or you just need a website, you will need to know Word Press. This is the most powerful and simplest platform for blogging and website development. Anyone can easily install and use it.
This program is created in 2003 with a small piece of code that would improve the typography of everyday writing and with fewer users than you can count on the fingers of one hand. Since then, it has grown into the largest standalone blog host in the world, used by millions of websites and seen by tens of millions of visitors every day. In fact, WordPress has 4.5% of the total internet power.
Very often we can hear some questions such as Why should I use WordPress? Isn’t my old page good enough? Why do I need to switch to WordPress from another platform? Word Press is a Content Management System (CMS) and as such must be very practical to use. This software is open-source, which means it’s free.
There are many reasons to choose this program, and these are some of them. Precisely because of the benefits of this program, it is important to use it properly.
Choose a responsive topic
In WordPress, you can choose from thousands of responsive themes that give your website the ability to automatically rearrange or resize content for a better user experience. Internet users spend most of their time on their mobile devices, so optimization for mobile pages is a must.
It is best to start with a quick and easy WordPress theme.
If you choose a topic full of unnecessary features, it will negatively affect the performance of the website. Default WordPress themes are very well coded, lightweight, and quickly customizable. Learn more on https://www.templatemonster.com/responsive-wordpress-themes/.
Your site must be clear and easy to read
People often make the mistake of showing that they know how to handle Word Press or any other program, over-establishing widgets, colors, mixing different fonts, applying everything they know. The page must be easy to read, but aesthetically appealing.
It’s very practical and useful
With this program, you will very easily publish and edit articles, categories, and article labels. It is also used to manage media files (images, videos, audio) that you can add to articles or pages. Links are used to managing links to other websites. In addition to reviewing existing and adding new links, you can also categorize them.
Pages are “static” parts. They are most often used for content that rarely changes, such as the contact page, the “about us” page, etc. Pages can be linked to a menu. However, new articles are not published on the pages as is the case with the title page. Comments are used to manage comments if you have enabled leaving comments. If you have set that you must approve the comment, you will do the same through this interface. The layout is used to control the layout of the page itself (the theme you are using). Through this section, you can change themes, add widgets, edit menus, edit header and background. Item editor allows If you know the rules of writing HTML, CSS, and PHP, you can edit your own page by writing the code.
Reaching the clients
If you run a certain business, we believe that your goal is to attract as many clients as possible. This is especially important for e-commerce website owners, considering more and more people are using their mobile devices for online shopping. With a responsive website, you can reach more people and attract potential customers. This allows you to evaluate and optimize your online marketing efforts to better serve your customer base.
Site optimization? No problem, WordPress and SEO are old buddies
The position of your website on Google will largely depend on how it is and whether your website is optimized. One of the most significant benefits of WordPress sites is the SEO tools it possesses. This shows that this platform with optimization is in a great relationship, which helps Google to put your website at the very top of the search.
No need to change the code
Without a CMS, any change to the content of the web should work in the code of the website, which is of course difficult to do for non-developers. WordPress allows you to add and modify content as desired in a very simple way. All content is arranged in pages or posts that you can easily edit and create.
Possibility of expansion – accessories
Today we have more than 50,000 plugins that are used to expand the functionality of the website and it does not matter whether you are a developer or a layman – installing them is really not complicated. Just be careful not to overdo it because too many plugins can harm a website’s performance, and the speed of its loading is a very important factor for users. If you install them too much, one plugin may conflict with another, so it’s important to test them with your version of the theme. Most plugins are free, but a lot of them have their own PRO version that is paid and contains additional functionality.
Is WordPress secure?
The company behind WordPress employs a security team of over 25 professionals whose only job is to secure WP from attacks of all kinds. Creating a website and maintaining a website on the WordPress platform is absolutely safe.
What are the disadvantages of using this program?
There is nothing in this world where we cannot find any flaw. WordPress is no exception. It is up to you to decide if they are worth giving up this program. Let’s go in order.
- Using several plugins can make it difficult to load and launch a website.
- It takes knowledge of PHP to make any major modifications or changes to a website.
- Often the software needs to be updated in order for WordPress to be updated with current browsers and mobile devices. Updating your version of WordPress can lead to data loss, so a backup copy of the site is required.
- Editing and formatting graphics and tables is not easy.
- Since it is the most popular and best free site creation system, there are a lot of attacks and viruses for WordPress sites. Therefore, security should be set up well in time to prevent the loss of the site and its content.