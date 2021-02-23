6 Things to Have in Mind While Writing a Resignation Letter

We cannot help ourselves but be amazed at how uncomfortable writing a resignation letter is for a majority of people. It doesn’t matter how desperate they are to leave their position, it is still a very unpleasant thing to experience for many. What a high percentage of employees don’t understand is that this is just a matter of formality.
So, you shouldn’t experiment while writing these and you would need to make it as effective as possible. We are talking about just plain writing. There are a couple of essential things you need to include in one of these. Furthermore, you should mention the notice provision that can be found in a contract you’ve signed with the employer.
Some templates will make this process much easier. In case you would like to take a look at some of these, be sure to click here. While many people would make a mistake by thinking that there nothing else that they need to add. However, we would like to say that there are a couple of things you need to pay attention to. Now, would like to talk about a couple of things you will need to pay attention to.
1. Do Your Research
Before you write a resignation letter, you should always go through all the elements from the contract you’ve signed with the employer. By doing this, you will be able to understand what’s how much notice you will need to invest into it. Without any doubt, it will provide you with a chance to write an effective letter.
We are talking about small details like knowing the date you’ve signed a contract. At the same time, you should have a conversation with a manager about the date your contract expires if it isn’t pointed out in the contract. Plus, you will need to do this before you are offered a new contract.
2. Keep it Simple
We’ve mentioned that you shouldn’t have any experiments while you write a resignation letter. It doesn’t matter if you are writing an actual letter or you are writing an email. You should be formal, and without expressing any unnecessary emotions or including some insignificant facts about the case. That way you will be able to create an effective letter.
At the same time, you shouldn’t make it too long. You can be absolutely sure that the manager doesn’t have the time to read all the things you had to say. That’s why you shouldn’t make it complicated. The manager is just interested in knowing if he or she can count on you in the future or no, and when you are leaving the position you were on.
3. Know What You Will Write
The mistake many people make when writing these letters is that they say what’s the reason they are leaving the position. So, the easiest way for you to go through this part is by saying that you are looking for a new challenge. While you don’t need to go into specifics, you certainly need to be clear about all the things you need to point out in a letter of this kind.
In case you have no clarity about what you want, chances are that you will be presented with a counter-offer. Naturally, this is a pretty uncomfortable situation you can find yourself in. Let’s say that you’ve mentioned that you are leaving for a higher salary, it can happen that they will offer you a contract with a higher wage. So, it can become even harder for you to say no. So, avoid all these situations by being clear and knowing what you want to write before you do it.
4. Don’t Use Harsh Words
One of the commonest things people do is that they are using a resignation letter to point out all the things they have been unsatisfied with. It can be even more severe if you have a personal perspective and insult a manager or some other employee. Doing this will surely result in you experiencing some bad situations in the future when you will look for a new job.
Why does this happen? Well, people make the mistake by thinking that managers and business owners are not allowed to give negative references to any future employer. Just think about that, if they can compile a fine reference where they will point out all your virtues, there’s nothing that can stop them from writing a reference that will shut all the doors for you in the future. Therefore, be polite.
5. Don’t Grieve About Your Decision
Many people tend to write about some grievance they have when leaving a certain job position. Even when you have something that you would like to address, it needs to be said that you shouldn’t address any details about that case. Instead, keep it short and be professional about it. You can even leave recommendations about how they can have a much better approach to their employees.
6. Don’t Burn Bridges
Writing a successful and effective resignation means that you will not burn any bridges when you leave. How you can do that? Well, you will need to leave a good impression on your boss, who will be more than interested in hiring you once again if needed. We mean, you don’t know what can happen in life and you may need that job in the future. So, being polite is one of the most important things you should do.
It doesn’t matter what’s the reason you are leaving the company, you should keep it in a professional and concise tone. Sure, this is the best way for you to leave a good impression. At the same time, you shouldn’t undergo a distant and cold approach. You can be sure that this will not lead you anywhere. Thank the owner for the opportunities you’ve had in the position and wish him the best of luck in the future. Maybe you will need that person in the future, we mean, who knows?