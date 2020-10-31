7 Tips for Writing an Excellent Dissertation on History

Writing a dissertation is a lengthy yet important process. A dissertation is an analysis of a subject ranging anywhere from 10 thousand to 20 thousand words. Everything from start to end is important in a dissertation, even citing the primary and secondary sources.
However, if you are writing a dissertation on history, you should be extra careful. The historical topics have to be well understood and digested before writing your viewpoints down. You cannot be too imaginative, but you have to be precise and accurate. History dissertation does not just involve a particular topic, but it means studying and intricately observing an entire era.
But, if you have a busy schedule or too much on your plate, you can always avail of help. However, if you are planning to write the dissertation on your own, here are a few tips to help you to make your dissertation an excellent one!
Choose the topic and theme wisely
First and foremost, choose a topic that you are well aware of. A topic that interests you and forces you to read more about it: in short, choose a topic of a historical period that fascinates you and makes you inquisitive. This will help you in gaining more knowledge about the topic, reading about it, and finding more primary and secondary sources to it.
Start writing early
The process of writing a dissertation is not at all easy. It includes drafting, editing, analyzing by the professor, and then redrafting again. So, start well before time, and you will have time to concentrate on other tasks as well as the dissertation. Plus, you will have ample time to do research on the secondary sources of the subject connected to the primary sources.
Dissertations on history require a great number of efforts as you have to study and get your facts right about that era. So, starting well in time will be a bonus for you.
Research, research, and research
The key to an excellent dissertation depends on your research skills. If you have taken up higher studies, you will know how much research is actually required for a particular subject. But while preparing your dissertation, keep in mind that the efforts have to be doubled. Just citing the resources and writing the content in your own words is not enough. You have to clearly explain every concept and relation of secondary sources to primary sources.
At the same time, the research work has to be comprehensive to give you the best output. Plus, 100 percent of justice has to be done to the topic you choose. So, read whatever and whichever material is available on the chosen topic.
Take adequate advice from the supervisors
Your teachers, academicians, supervisors have immense experience in the required fields. Take as much help as you can from them. Students refrain from this point and then have last-minute stress. So, talk to your concerned teacher and see how they help you. Never refrain from asking questions. The answers may not be direct, but you will at least have a guiding path.
When you have drafted your first copy, your supervisor is the best person who can tell you the corrections and how to take the dissertation forward.
Deep dive in your sources
Your primary sources and secondary sources should be studied deeply. You should not just read the text but also read between the lines. Understanding the primary sources is like understanding the basics. A particular period in history has various aspects to it. From clothes to construction to economic, social, and cultural phenomena, history is a deep study.
So, to understand the historical times, you have to dive deep into the basics. The primary sources, when studied properly, provide you with all the necessary information that is required to make your dissertation excellent.
Be consistent
The dissertation is one thing that should never be done under pressure or close to deadlines. So always start early. Dedicate some time from your schedule to jolting some ideas for reading and writing the dissertation. Ten thousand to 20 thousand words can be too much or too little, depending on your knowledge of the subject.
So, you need to make your writing consistent. And consistency can be availed by continuous efforts. When you choose a historical topic, you can even give yourself a tour of the ruins or remains of the place, if available.
Do not stress
Anything and everything can be achieved if you stay calm and do not stress. Sometimes contradictory articles can create unnecessary debates and confusion in mind. When these things happen, you should talk and discuss it with your teammates or your professor.
They are masters in the subject and will surely lessen your confusion. The ultimate key to an excellent dissertation is not to take stress but to prove your arguments and understandings properly.
To conclude
A historical dissertation needs a lot of research work. No road is straight and smooth; there are bumps. But it is easy to overcome those bumps if you follow all the above steps and more. Do not stress as this is one project that will take time and loads of mind-boggling.
But in the end, when your dissertations are appreciated and published, all the efforts will be worth the time. Just be precise and crystal clear about the era you are writing, and you shall pass with flying colors.