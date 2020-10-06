Slang Definition

WTM

The Meaning of WTM – WTM means "What's The Matter?". It is an internet acronym.

What does WTM mean?

WTM is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “What’s The Matter?”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of WTM

WTM means “What’s The Matter?”.

What is WTM?

WTM is “What’s The Matter?”.

WTM Definition / WTM Means

The definition of WTM is “What’s The Matter?”.

Other terms relating to ‘what’s’:
HWU Hey, What’s Up?
KLK Que lo que? (Spanish for What’s Up?)
SNU What’s New?
SUP What’s Up
SWYP So What’s Your Point?
TWU That’s What’s Up
WA GWAN What’s Going On
WAAM What’s going on, what’s up
WAG1 What’s Going On?
WAGWAN What’s Going On?
WAGWARN What’s Going On?
WAGWUN What’s Going On?
WAZ UP What’s Up?
WDC What’s Da Craic?
WGO What’s Going On?
WIIFM What’s In It For Me
WN Why Not?
What’s New?
WNWY What’s New With You?
WSP What’s up?
WTP What’s The Point?
WU What’s Up
WUWT What’s Up With That
WUWU What’s Up With You?
WWWY What’s Wrong With You?
WYF What’s Your Favorite …?
WYN What’s Your Name?
WYP What’s Your Problem?
What’s Your Point?
YERP Yes, what’s up, ok
ZUP What’s up?
Other terms relating to ‘matter?’:
AAMOF As A Matter Of Fact
AMOF As a Matter of Fact
DM Don’t Mind
Doesn’t Matter
Direct Message
DNM Does Not Matter
Deep and Meaningful
IDM It Doesn’t Matter
Intelligent Dance Music
MOO Matter of Opinion
My Own Opinion
NLM No Laughing Matter
NMW No Matter What
NMWH No Matter What Happens
SMOP Simple Matter Of Programming
