WTM
The Meaning of WTM – WTM means “What’s The Matter?”. It is an internet acronym. What does WTM mean? WTM is an abbreviation that stands for “What’s The Matter?”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out WTM definition and all the information related to acronym WTM in FAQ format.
What does WTM mean?
WTM is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “What’s The Matter?”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of WTM
WTM means “What’s The Matter?”.
What is WTM?
WTM is “What’s The Matter?”.
WTM Definition / WTM Means
The definition of WTM is “What’s The Matter?”.
|Other terms relating to ‘what’s’:
|HWU
|Hey, What’s Up?
|KLK
|Que lo que? (Spanish for What’s Up?)
|SNU
|What’s New?
|SUP
|What’s Up
|SWYP
|So What’s Your Point?
|TWU
|That’s What’s Up
|WA GWAN
|What’s Going On
|WAAM
|What’s going on, what’s up
|WAG1
|What’s Going On?
|WAGWAN
|What’s Going On?
|WAGWARN
|What’s Going On?
|WAGWUN
|What’s Going On?
|WAZ UP
|What’s Up?
|WDC
|What’s Da Craic?
|WGO
|What’s Going On?
|WIIFM
|What’s In It For Me
|WN
|Why Not?
What’s New?
|WNWY
|What’s New With You?
|WSP
|What’s up?
|WTP
|What’s The Point?
|WU
|What’s Up
|WUWT
|What’s Up With That
|WUWU
|What’s Up With You?
|WWWY
|What’s Wrong With You?
|WYF
|What’s Your Favorite …?
|WYN
|What’s Your Name?
|WYP
|What’s Your Problem?
What’s Your Point?
|YERP
|Yes, what’s up, ok
|ZUP
|What’s up?
|Other terms relating to ‘matter?’:
|AAMOF
|As A Matter Of Fact
|AMOF
|As a Matter of Fact
|DM
|Don’t Mind
Doesn’t Matter
Direct Message
|DNM
|Does Not Matter
Deep and Meaningful
|IDM
|It Doesn’t Matter
Intelligent Dance Music
|MOO
|Matter of Opinion
My Own Opinion
|NLM
|No Laughing Matter
|NMW
|No Matter What
|NMWH
|No Matter What Happens
|SMOP
|Simple Matter Of Programming