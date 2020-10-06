Slang Definition

WUWTA

The Meaning of WUWTA – WUWTA means “What You Wanna Talk About”. It is an internet acronym. What does WUWTA mean? WUWTA is an abbreviation that stands for “What You Wanna Talk About”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out WUWTA definition and all the information related to acronym WUWTA in FAQ format.

What does WUWTA mean?

WUWTA is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “What You Wanna Talk About”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

