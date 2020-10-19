Home
WYF

WYF

October 19, 2020 Slang Definition

The Meaning of WYF – WYF means “What’s Your Favorite …?”. It is an internet acronym. What does WYF mean? WYF is an abbreviation that stands for “What’s Your Favorite …?”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out WYF definition and all the information related to acronym WYF in FAQ format.

What does WYF mean?

WYF is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “What’s Your Favorite …?”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of WYF

WYF means “What’s Your Favorite …?”.

What is WYF?

WYF is “What’s Your Favorite …?”.

WYF Definition / WYF Means

The definition of WYF is “What’s Your Favorite …?”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website haaretzdaily acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘what’s’:
HWU Hey, What’s Up?
KLK Que lo que? (Spanish for What’s Up?)
SNU What’s New?
SUP What’s Up
SWYP So What’s Your Point?
TWU That’s What’s Up
WA GWAN What’s Going On
WAAM What’s going on, what’s up
WAG1 What’s Going On?
WAGWAN What’s Going On?
WAGWARN What’s Going On?
WAGWUN What’s Going On?
WAZ UP What’s Up?
WDC What’s Da Craic?
WGO What’s Going On?
WIIFM What’s In It For Me
WN Why Not?
What’s New?
WNWY What’s New With You?
WSP What’s up?
WTM What’s The Matter?
WTP What’s The Point?
WU What’s Up
WUWT What’s Up With That
WUWU What’s Up With You?
WWWY What’s Wrong With You?
WYN What’s Your Name?
WYP What’s Your Problem?
What’s Your Point?
YERP Yes, what’s up, ok
ZUP What’s up?
Other terms relating to ‘your’:
4YEO For Your Eyes Only
AAYF As Always, Your Friend
AOYP Angel on Your Pillow
APYR As Per Your Request
AYB All Your Base
AYBABTU All Your Base Are Belong To Us
AYBRB2U All Your Base Are Belong To Us
AYC At Your Convenience
AYEC At Your Earliest Convenience
AYOR At Your Own Risk
AYPI And Your Point Is?
BUTT DIAL Accidentally call from a phone in your pocket
BYO Bring Your Own
BYP Beg Your Pardon
BYT Bright Young Thing
Before Your Time
COCKY Thinking too highly of yourself
CREEPER Someone who views your profile but doesn’t make contact
CYB Count Your Blessings
CYDM Check Your Direct Messages
CYE Check Your Email
CYF Cross Your Fingers
CYM Check Your Mail
DFTSYP Don’t Forget To Say Your Prayers
DHYB Don’t Hold Your Breath
DIY Do It Yourself
DKY Don’t Know Yet
Don’t Kid Yourself
DMY Don’t Mess Yourself
DPYN Don’t Pick Your Nose
DQYDJ Don’t Quit Your Day Job
DTYT Don’t Take Your Time
DYJ Do Your Job
DYOR Do Your Own Research
FACE PALM Slap forehead with the palm of your hand
FYA For Your Amusement
FYC For Your Convenience
For Your Consideration
FYE For Your Entertainment
FYEO For Your Eyes Only
FYI For Your Information
FYK For Your Knowledge
FYM Free Your Mind
FYP Fixed Your Post
FYR For Your Review
For Your Records
FYT For Your Time
GASSED Have a high opinion of yourself
GETCHA Get You, understand
Get Your
GIY Google It Yourself
GIYF Google Is Your Friend
GKY Go Kill Yourself
GMY Good Man Yourself
GPOY Gratuitous Picture Of Yourself
GPOYW Gratuitous Picture Of Yourself Wednesday
GYC Get Your Coat
GYFS Get Your Facts Straight
GYO Get Your Own
GYT Get Yourself Tested
HIMYM How I Met Your Mother (TV show)
HWYD How Was Your Day?
HYH Have You Heard
Hold Your Horses
HYS Have Your Say
IBYP I Beg Your Pardon
IGYB I’ve Got Your Back
IIFYM If It Fits Your Macros
IYD In Your Dreams
IYF In Your Face
IYH In Your Head
IYL If You’re Lucky
It’s Your Life
IYO In Your Opinion
JBY Just Be Yourself
JFYI Just For Your Information
KYFC Keep Your Fingers Crossed
KYO Knock Yourself Out
KYS Kill Yourself
KYSO Knock Yourself Out
LOYOL Live Out Your Own Life
LQTY Laughing Quietly To Yourself
LTY Laugh To Yourself
MLYP Much Like Your Post
MYB Mind Your Business
MYF Miss Your Face
MYGGWY May Your God Go With You
MYMP Make Your Mama Proud
MYOB Mind Your Own Business
MYODB Mind Your Own Damn Business
NONYA None of Your (business)
NOYB None Of Your Business
NOYDB None Of Your Damn Business
NUNYA None of Your (business)
NYB Not Your Business
NYF Not Your Fault
NYOB Not Your Own Business
NYP Not Your Problem
NYT Not Your Type
New York Times
OOYL Out Of Your League
OOYM Out Of Your Mind
OYB On Your Bike
OYG Oh Your God
OYO On Your Own
POCKET DIAL Accidentally make a call with the phone in your pocket
PYP Play Your Position
RFYL Run For Your Life
ROY Relative of yours?
RYC Regarding Your Comment
RYN Read Your Note
Regarding Your Note
RYO Roll Your Own
SELFIE Picture of yourself, usually taken by yourself
SMIZE Smile with your eyes
SOYW Something On Your Wall
SPOILER Something you would’ve prefered to find out yourself
SWYP So What’s Your Point?
SY Sincerely Yours
SYF Shut Your Face
SYG Shut Your Gob
SYM Shut Your Mouth
So You Mad?
TCOY Take Care Of Yourself
TWITTER JAIL Having reached your tweeting limit
TWYMS That’s What Your Mom Said
TYB Try Your Best
TYFAYS Thank You For All Your Support
TYFYT Thank You For Your Time
TYT Take Your Time
UR Your
You Are
UY Up Yours
WFYB Whatever Floats Your Boat
WIYP What Is Your Problem?
WYB Watch Your Back
WYM Watch Your Mouth
What You Mean?
WYN What’s Your Name?
WYP What’s Your Problem?
What’s Your Point?
XYZ Examine Your Zipper
YER Your
Yes
YF Your Friend
YFW Your Face When …
YITB Yours In The Bond
YMMV Your Mileage May Vary
YO Your
Hi
Years Old
YOYO You’re On Your Own
YP Your Problem
Yes, Please
YRMV Your Results May Vary
YRO Your Rights Online
YSC Your So Cute
YWIMC Your Wish Is My Command
Other terms relating to ‘favorite’:
ATF All Time Favorite
FAV Favorite
FAVE Favorite
FTC Favorite, Thumbs up, Comment
M2FP My Two( three , four etc…) Favorite People
Other terms relating to ‘…?’:
BTA But Then Again….
C/O Class Of …
DYJHIW Don’t You Just Hate It When…
DYL Do You Like…?
FSVO For Some Value Of …
GOTTA Got to …
Have you got a …?
ICB I Can’t Believe…
IDL I Don’t Like …
IHAC I Have A Customer…
LGT Link Goes To …
M2FP My Two( three , four etc…) Favorite People
MFW My Face When …
MMA Meet Me At…
MRW My Reaction When…
NLT No later than…
TAMW That Awkward Moment When …
TGI Thank God It’s …
URA You Are A …
WHATCHA What are/do you …
YFW Your Face When …
YRU Why Are You…?
Tags:, , ,

About The Author

Avatar
acron

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

What is 14 + 8 ?
Please leave these two fields as-is:
IMPORTANT! To be able to proceed, you need to solve the following simple math (so we know that you are a human) :-)