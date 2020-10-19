The Meaning of WYF – WYF means “What’s Your Favorite …?”. It is an internet acronym. What does WYF mean? WYF is an abbreviation that stands for “What’s Your Favorite …?”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out WYF definition and all the information related to acronym WYF in FAQ format.
What does WYF mean?
WYF is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “What’s Your Favorite …?”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of WYF
WYF means “What’s Your Favorite …?”.
What is WYF?
WYF is “What’s Your Favorite …?”.
WYF Definition / WYF Means
The definition of WYF is “What’s Your Favorite …?”.
