WYWTA

acronOctober 6, 2020
The Meaning of WYWTA – WYWTA means "What You Wanna Talk About". It is an internet acronym. What does WYWTA mean? WYWTA is an abbreviation that stands for "What You Wanna Talk About".

What does WYWTA mean?

WYWTA is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “What You Wanna Talk About”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website haaretzdaily acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘what’:
BOF Whatever
BWDIK But What Do I Know?
BWTH But What The Hell
DFW Down For Whatever
DTMWTD Don’t Tell Me What To Do
DUCWIC Do You See What I See?
DWISNWID Do What I Say Not What I Do.
DYHWIH Do You Hear What I Hear?
DYKWIM Do You Know What I Mean?
EH What? Huh?
EVS Whatever
EWE Epilogue, What Epilogue? (Harry Potter)
FWIW For What It’s Worth
HWU Hey, What’s Up?
ICWUDT I See What You Did There
IDKWTD I Don’t Know What To Do
IDKWYM I Don’t Know What You Mean
IITYWIMIWHTKY If I Tell You What It Means I Will Have to Kill You
IITYWTMWYBMAD If I Tell You What This Means Will You Buy Me a Drink?
IITYWTMWYKM If I Tell You What This Means Will You Kiss Me?
IIWII It Is What It Is
IKWUM I Know What You Mean
IKWYDLS I Know What You Did Last Summer
IKWYM I Know What You Mean
ISWYDT I See What You Did There
ISWYM I See What You Mean
WRYTA What Are You Talking About?
WSWTA What Shall We Talk About?
WUWCB What do You Want to Chat about?
WUWTA What You Wanna Talk About?
WYTA What You Talking About?
WAU What About You?
WAYOA What Are You On About?
WAYTA What Are You Talking About
WBU What About You?
WDYWTTA What Do You Want To Talk About?
WORDS Response to something you don’t care about
WRUTA What Are You Talking About?
WRYTA What Are You Talking About?
