The Meaning of WYWTA – WYWTA means “What You Wanna Talk About”. It is an internet acronym. What does WYWTA mean? WYWTA is an abbreviation that stands for “What You Wanna Talk About”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out WYWTA definition and all the information related to acronym WYWTA in FAQ format.

WYWTA is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “What You Wanna Talk About”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

