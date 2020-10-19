The Meaning of X3 – X3 means “Cute Face”. It is an internet acronym. What does X3 mean? X3 is an abbreviation that stands for “Cute Face”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out X3 definition and all the information related to acronym X3 in FAQ format.
Other Terms Relating to ‘Cute’:
|CBD
|Cute But Dumb
|CHONG
|Good looking, attractive, cute
|CHULA
|Cute, sexy
|CUTE
|Someone/thing that is attrative in an innocent way
|CUTIE
|Cute, attractive person
|CYOOT
|Cute
|KAWAII
|Cute, pretty (Japanese)
|KEWT
|Cute
|KYOOT
|Cute
|YSC
|Your So Cute
Other Terms Relating to ‘Face’:
|ABF
|All But Face
|BOBFOC
|Body Off Baywatch, Face Off Crimewatch
|BSOF
|Big Smile On Face
|BSOFN
|Big Smile On Face Now
|BUTTER FACE
|Girl who is good looking except for her face
|BUTTERFACE
|A Woman With An Attractive Body But An Ugly Face
|F2F
|Face To Face
|FACE PALM
|Slap forehead with the palm of your hand
|FBC
|FaceBook Chat
|FBF
|Facebook Friend
|FBO
|Facebook Official
|GNFB
|Good Night Facebook
|GOMF
|Get Outta My Face
|GOOMF
|Get Out Of My Face
|IYF
|In Your Face
|MFW
|My Face When …
|MKZ
|Facebook (derogatory)
|MYF
|Miss Your Face
|PLANKING
|Lying face down in an unusual place
|POKER FACE
|Expressionless face
|PRAWN
|Girl who is good looking except for her face
|SYF
|Shut Your Face
|TRDMF
|Tears Running Down My Face
|UWU
|Happy Anime Face
|YFW
|Your Face When …
