October 19, 2020 Slang Definition

The Meaning of X3 – X3 means “Cute Face”. It is an internet acronym. What does X3 mean? X3 is an abbreviation that stands for “Cute Face”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out X3 definition and all the information related to acronym X3 in FAQ format.

Other Terms Relating to ‘Cute’:

CBD Cute But Dumb
CHONG Good looking, attractive, cute
CHULA Cute, sexy
CUTE Someone/thing that is attrative in an innocent way
CUTIE Cute, attractive person
CYOOT Cute
KAWAII Cute, pretty (Japanese)
KEWT Cute
KYOOT Cute
YSC Your So Cute

Other Terms Relating to ‘Face’:

ABF All But Face
BOBFOC Body Off Baywatch, Face Off Crimewatch
BSOF Big Smile On Face
BSOFN Big Smile On Face Now
BUTTER FACE Girl who is good looking except for her face
BUTTERFACE A Woman With An Attractive Body But An Ugly Face
F2F Face To Face
FACE PALM Slap forehead with the palm of your hand
FBC FaceBook Chat
FBF Facebook Friend
FBO Facebook Official
GNFB Good Night Facebook
GOMF Get Outta My Face
GOOMF Get Out Of My Face
IYF In Your Face
MFW My Face When …
MKZ Facebook (derogatory)
MYF Miss Your Face
PLANKING Lying face down in an unusual place
POKER FACE Expressionless face
PRAWN Girl who is good looking except for her face
SYF Shut Your Face
TRDMF Tears Running Down My Face
UWU Happy Anime Face
YFW Your Face When …

