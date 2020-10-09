The Meaning of XVX – XVX means “Straightedge Vegetarian” or “Straightedge Vegan”. It is an internet acronym. What does XVX mean? XVX is an abbreviation that stands for “Straightedge Vegetarian” or “Straightedge Vegan”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out XVX definition and all the information related to acronym XVX in FAQ format.

What does XVX mean?

XVX is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Straightedge Vegetarian”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of XVX

XVX means “Straightedge Vegetarian”.

What is XVX?

XVX is “Straightedge Vegetarian”.

XVX Definition / XVX Means

The definition of XVX is “Straightedge Vegetarian”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website haaretzdaily acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.