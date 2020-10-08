What does YLYL mean?

YLYL
The Meaning of YLYL – YLYL means "You Laugh You Lose". It is an internet acronym.
YLYL is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “You Laugh You Lose”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
YLYL means “You Laugh You Lose”.
YLYL is “You Laugh You Lose”.
The definition of YLYL is “You Laugh You Lose”.
