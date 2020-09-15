Best Youtube to mp3 Converter in 2020

Would you like to download mp3 music from YouTube but don’t know how to do it? Well, you’re in the right place. We will explain the easiest way to do it, step by step. That way, you’d be able to download as many songs as you want.

By converting YoutTube video to mp3 format, you lose a bit on quality, but 90% of people who listen to it on computers and CD players, do not notice the difference, except for the one evident in megabytes.

We recommend contacting the original copyright owners first. Please remember that illegal downloads are in direct violation of YouTube’s Terms of Service. Concerning new YouTube’s regulations, all YouTube to MP3 downloader apps were removed from Google Play. That’s why you should make sure that your phone accepts third-party applications to use a YouTube to MP3 converter for your Android phone.

It is possible to download a song from YouTube in several ways. The only major thing you need to do for each of these ways is to copy the web address (URL) of the video from YouTube, and that’s it.

You can directly download music from YouTube from online services and get an mp3 file. Also, you can use some programs as converters from YouTube to mp3. They are easy to use, free of charge, and can be used on Windows and Macs.

Sit comfortably, read our instructions carefully step by step, and you will easily manage to achieve what you want.

Free Music Download Websites

1. FLVTO

Using FLVTO is one of the simplest ways to download music from YouTube to mp3. It works directly through your browser, creating an audio file in MP3 format. You can also choose MP4, MP4 HD, AVI, and AVI HD to download high-quality video format.

You need to enter the web address (URL) of the YouTube video in the Enter the link to the media field and make sure that MP3 is selected below in the drop-down menu.

When you’re done with that, you should click the CONVERT TO button and wait a few seconds for the system to process it. When the process is finished, you should press a button that will appear. When you do that, it starts downloading the song you previously selected and entered. The CONVERT ANOTHER VIDEO button returns you to the home page where you enter the web address videos to download.

2. Convert2MP3

Another way of downloading music from YouTube to mp3 without using any program is convert2mp3. This service is similar to the previous one; only this one has many audio and video formats. Also, the quality is high; it allows you to download from YouTube to mp3 easily.

If you wish to use this service, you should also copy the YouTube video URL and paste it into a field called Insert video link (URL) and select format. Next to that field, you will have options to choose between the video or audio format you want. It should be MP3 n your case.

If you click on the convert button, you start processing the conversion, which takes a few seconds. After that, you will be transferred to a page where you can easily download the song on your computer by clicking on the green Continue button at the bottom of the page and then on the green Download button to complete the process.

3. OnlineVideoConverter

In the end, one of the best sites, in our opinion, is OnlineVideoConverter. This site allows you to download, between various audio and video formats, videos longer than 90 minutes. Many sites do not allow this, so it is better if you plan to download a mix of songs.

For this site and others, you need to paste the URL in the appropriate field. Below that, you can choose the format you want to convert the video. We guess you would pick audio, then select the .mp3 format (which is already selected) – and click on the orange START button>.

Wait a few seconds for the video to convert to the selected format and click on the blue DOWNLOAD button that will appear to download the song.

When you click the button, a window will appear in which you can select the location where you want the song to be downloaded. Select the folder of your choice, then click on Save.

Your song has been successfully downloaded and placed in the folder you selected.

If you go back to the site where you downloaded the song when you clicked the DOWNLOAD button, next to it, on the CONVERT AGAIN button, you switch to the page where you can select the first card of the possible three. It is the one that says CONVERT A VIDEO LINK / URL, to continue with downloading another song, if you want.

The best programs to download music from YouTube

Downloading music from Youtube through the program has its advantages over sites that provide the same service. Online services allow you to download only one song at a time, while programs can put an entire playlist in one fell swoop. Other options and features that these sites provide make the download process easier for you, but we will slowly discuss this below.

Free YouTube to MP3 Converter

One of the most accessible programs to download music from YouTube to mp3 is Free YouTube to MP3 Converter.

This program is specific because it also allows you to download all the videos on a YouTube channel. But be careful with this option because, in some cases, the channel can contain a considerable number of recordings, so the download time and amount of data can lead to errors.

To use this song downloader, the first thing you need to do is download it from the above site by clicking on the blue Download for Windows button at the bottom of the page. Run the .exe file you just downloaded to start the installation and click Yes (or Yes in English). Then press OK to select the language and double Next.

When the program opens, you can ‘paste’ the URL of the YouTube clip you previously copied to the green Paste button’s top left. On the Download button, you start downloading your song.

Suppose you copy the URL of a clip in a playlist, the moment you ‘paste’ it into the program on the Paste button. In that case, a window will appear, asking if you want to download the entire playlist and click Yes to approve it, and you can start download songs by clicking on the blue button Download.

To change the destination where the songs will be downloaded, click on Tools in the top menu and then on Options.

Then click on the yellow icon that represents the folder labeled Output. Just below, click on the Browse button and choose where to place your songs when downloading. Then approve by clicking the Select Folder button and close the X window to continue downloading songs.

1. Media Human YouTube to MP3

Another program for downloading MP3 songs from Youtube is Media Human YouTube to MP3. Of course, this program is free and works on systems like Windows, Mac, and Ubuntu.

To download this program, you need to first go to this software website and click on the word Download in the menu above. Then choose the operating system that suits you (if you are using Windows 10, you should select Download for Windows) and wait for the .exe installation file to download to your computer.

Start the installation by clicking on the file you just downloaded, and in the window that appears, click Yes (or Yes in English). Check the box labeled I accept the agreement. Then Next three times and finally Instal.

Once you’ve launched the app and copied the URL of the Youtube clip, click the top left in Paste Link to add the song to download, then, on the right side of the program, the down arrow to start the Download.

If you want to download a playlist with several songs, you need to copy one song’s link in that YouTube playlist and add it to the program (do not start downloading songs). If you take a good look at the music you added to the program, you can see two circles on the right. One contains a leaf, and the other has a magnifying glass. When you click on the loop with the program’s list, the songs in the YouTube playlist of your choice will appear, and you can start downloading music.

To change the destination where the song will be downloaded, click on the small gear in the program’s lower-left corner and then Preferences. Above, you will see a blue note with Audio Output written below, click here and immediately down on Choose, then select the destination and click to OK and then OK again to finish.

Which has a higher quality of music, MP3 or MP4?

MP4 has better audio quality, while MP3 is the one to go for the smaller file sizes. Therefore, if you want to save more space, you should go with MP3, but if that doesn’t matter to you and want quality, go for MP4. Also, we need to mention that MP3 is also more compatible with more devices than MP4.

The Best Free Apps to Convert YouTube Video to MP3 for Android

Android is becoming an egg in the smartphone industry. In the market that previously dominated iOS, this OS platform has quickly become a significant rival after its launch. From Samsung to Ericsson, LG, Huawei, Nexus, and other mobile phone companies regularly release smartphones equipped with Android OS.

However, not everything in Android is party and joy. This mobile operating system has its share of disadvantages. For example, it cannot support all video formats. Of course, you can use it to watch movies, clips, downloaded videos, and others, but the system does not accept all forms. You will have to convert the incompatible videos making sure to convert them to a format that the device takes. For this, you will need a video converter for Android that is fast, efficient, and reliable.

In Google Play, you can find tons of video converters specifically developed for Android. But, we’ve filtered out some of the best and most popular on the market for your convenience. Check it out below.

1. Android Video Converter

With more than 5 million installations, the Android Video Converter is one of the most useful tools you can download if you are a fan of enjoying videos from different sources. Rated 3.9 by most users, this app is lightweight at just 837k. Furthermore, it supports older versions of Android, specifically 2.0 and higher. The updated version of Video Converter Android 2 improves its user interface and adds support for converting image files.

This video converter app for Android can recognize almost all video formats such as WEBM, WMV, MPG, FLV, AVI, DIVX, MOV, DAV, etc. Use the Video Converter Android app to convert a video to another format, extract audio from videos, and reduce video files’ size. And it will also let you convert files keeping the original quality and adjust the video settings according to your wishes. The output formats for its options are minimal unless you buy its Pro version, or else the only option available would be 3GP.

2. VidConvert

Developed by Acro Media Studio, VidConvert is a beautiful application that has a refined and clear-looking interface. It is effortless to use and supports different video formats like MP4, FLV, MOV, MKV, AVI, WMV, RMVB, etc. It allows you to convert videos to the most popular designs, extract audio from videos, edit videos, allows a background task mode, and comes with a simple one-click sharing mode.

This video converter app for Android is financed by advertising. It deserves to have a site on your device, and it only takes up a mere 9.1MB. Also, it is compatible with Android phones running version 2.2 or higher.

3. Any Video Converter

You would be surprised to see that over 100,000 people install Any Video Converter on their device. Also, this tool can both download and convert videos into different formats, according to its developers. Currently, it supports a wide variety of forms, including MP4, MPEG4, 3GP, AVI, VOB, DAT, MOV, MJPEG, MP3, AC3, WAV, and many others.

This free Android video converter characterizes an excellent interface. What makes it unique compared to others is the combination of purple and gray. Using it is quite simple, and the buttons are also big enough to press. The only downside is that there are a lot of pop-up ads that are usually a bit annoying.

We hope you’ll find this guide very helpful! Enjoy!