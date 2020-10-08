Slang Definition

YPU

acronOctober 8, 2020
0

The Meaning of YPU – YPU means “Misspelling of You”. It is an internet acronym. What does YPU mean? YPU is an abbreviation that stands for “Misspelling of You”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out YPU definition and all the information related to acronym YPU in FAQ format.

What does YPU mean?

YPU is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Misspelling of You”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of YPU

YPU means “Misspelling of You”.

What is YPU?

YPU is “Misspelling of You”.

YPU Definition / YPU Means

The definition of YPU is “Misspelling of You”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website haaretzdaily acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘misspelling’:
 ARE Misspelling of ‘our’
 BWT Misspelling of BTW
 CAB Misspelling of CBA
 DUECES Misspelling of DEUCES
 DUM Misspelling of Dumb, stupid
 DWAG Misspelling of DAWG
 ECT Misspelling of ‘etc’
 GENIOUS Misspelling of ‘genius’
 HOMMIE misspelling of HOMIE
 KUDO Misspelling of KUDOS
 LIEING Misspelling of ‘lying’
 LMOA Misspelling of LMAO
 LOPL Misspelling of LOL
 LPL Misspelling of LOL
 NO Misspelling of ‘know’
No Offence
 OGM misspelling of OMG
 ONG  Misspelling of OMG
 OPPS Misspelling of ‘oops’
 ROFTL Misspelling of ROTFL
 SAUCE Misspelling of ‘source’
 TGE Misspelling of ‘the’
 TIEM Misspelling of ‘time’
 UHU Misspelling of HUH
 WGAT Misspelling of ‘what’
 WOAH misspelling of WHOA
 WPW Misspelling of ‘wow’
 YUO Misspelling of ‘you’
Other terms relating to ”you”:
 YUO Misspelling of ‘you’
Tags
acronOctober 8, 2020
0
Show More

acron

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button